Xolo Maridueña And Jacob Bertrand Took A BFF Test, And It Was Everything I Expected And More

In honor of their new series Batwheels, we invited Xolo and Jacob to put their friendship to the ultimate test, and they certainly did not disappoint.
Right off the bat, they started off strong knowing each other’s birthdays.
Jacob totally surprised himself by correctly guessing Xolo’s first acting job.
Things got a little sticky when Jacob forgot Xolo’s least favorite food ever.
But they ended on top with a mini jam sesh while they discussed their favorite karaoke songs.
All in all, they absolutely crushed it!
Source link