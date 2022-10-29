28 Celebrity Kitchens That Are Driving Me Wild With Jealousy

Celebrities are people, too, and they do normal human things. Like eating! Except they cook the food they eat in magnificent kitchens that are straight out of my dreams. Let’s take a look at some of these perfect kitchens:
1.
Here’s Gwyneth Paltrow’s kitchen:
She also has a fireplace.
2.
Here’s Hilary Duff’s kitchen:
3.
Here’s Emma Chamberlain’s kitchen:
With a coffee station, of course.
4.
Here’s Kendall Jenner’s kitchen:
5.
Here’s Demi Lovato’s kitchen:
6.
Here’s John Stamos’s kitchen:
He has a Full House cookie jar.
7.
Here’s Travis Barker’s kitchen:
And Kourtney Kardashian is there sometimes.
8.
Here’s Vanessa Hudgens’s kitchen:
9.
Here’s Kris Jenner’s kitchen:
10.
Here’s Jessica Alba’s kitchen (and her kids):
11.
Here’s Cara Delevingne’s kitchen:
She also has a fireplace.
12.
Here’s Mandy Moore’s kitchen:
13.
Here’s Kacey Musgraves’s kitchen:
14.
Here’s Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s kitchen:
They also have a fireplace in their kitchen.
15.
Here’s Aaron Paul’s kitchen:
16.
Here’s Ashley Tisdale’s kitchen:
17.
Here’s Chlöe Bailey’s kitchen:
18.
Here’s Lenny Kravitz’s kitchen in his compound in Brazil:
It’s full of fresh food from his farm.
19.
Here’s Kerry Washington’s kitchen:
20.
Here’s Bryce Dallas Howard’s kitchen:
21.
Here’s Dakota Johnson’s kitchen:
22.
Here’s Rita Ora’s kitchen:
It’s also attached to the dining room.
23.
Here’s Tan France’s kitchen:
24.
Here’s Liv Tyler’s kitchen:
And here’s the mini kitchen for her kids:
25.
Here’s Shonda Rhimes’s kitchen:
The cabinets are also windows.
26.
Here’s Sienna Miller’s kitchen:
27.
Here’s Devin Booker’s kitchen:
28.
And here’s Tommy Hilfiger’s kitchen in his Plaza Hotel penthouse apartment:
Apparently, they don’t use it much because “that’s what restaurants are for.”
Who had your favorite kitchen? Comment below!
