Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Ash, Gracie, Pluto, Mars, & Starship


This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Ash

Hi! I’m Ash, a 1-year-old male dog. I’m a cutie who really can’t wait to find my new family! I’m a sweetheart who’s super lovable. I love people, but I do need to be an only dog. I just love my people so much that I’m not super fond of sharing them. I’m housebroken, kennel trained, up to date on my shots, and I’m neutered. I love to play fetch! Tennis balls are my favorite toy! I’ve been at the shelter the longest out of all the dogs here and I really want to settle into my forever home. I can’t wait to meet you!

Gracie

Hey there! I’m Gracie, a 6-year-old female collie mix. I’m very friendly and playful. I’m energetic and super sweet! I love people but just like Ash up there, I need to be an only dog. I know my basic commands and I’m kennel trained. I’m also great with kids and very gentle. I’m an adorable sweetheart and I’m so excited to see you!

Pluto, Mars, & Starship

Hello! We’re Pluto, Mars, and Starship, 7-week-old kittens. Two of us are boys and one is a girl. We’re super cute, obviously, and we’re your typical kittens- we sleep, play, sleep again. We’re housebroken, we have our first set of shots, and we’re well acquainted with kids and other cats. We have two other siblings who are in foster care and are also up for adoption. If you’re looking for a cutie to join your family, look no further!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Green River Insurance.

