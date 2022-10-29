Apex Legends Mobile – Ash Legend Guide

<\/iframe>“,”480”:”



















<\/iframe>“}},”siteType”:”responsive web”,”startMuted”:false,”startTime”:0,”title”:”Apex%20Legends%20Mobile%3A%20Champions%20Gameplay%20Trailer”,”tracking”:[{“name”:”SiteCatalyst”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”charSet”,”value”:”UTF-8″},{“name”:”currencyCode”,”value”:”USD”},{“name”:”siteType”,”value”:”responsive web”},{“name”:”trackingServer”,”value”:”saa.gamespot.com”},{“name”:”visitorNamespace”,”value”:”cbsinteractive”},{“name”:”heartbeatTrackingServer”,”value”:”newimagitasinc.hb.omtrdc.net”},{“name”:”heartbeatVisitorMarketingCloudOrgId”,”value”:”3C66570E5FE1A4AB0A495FFC@AdobeOrg”},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”siteCode”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”brand”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”account”,”value”:”cbsigamespotsite”},{“name”:”edition”,”value”:”us”}]},{“name”:”ComScore_ss”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”c2″,”value”:”31824268″},{“name”:”publishersSecret”,”value”:”2cb08ca4d095dd734a374dff8422c2e5″},{“name”:”c3″,”value”:””},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”c4″,”value”:”gamespot”}]},{“name”:”NielsenTracking”,”category”:”tracking”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”host”,”value”:”https:\/\/secure-us.imrworldwide.com\/cgi-bin\/m?”},{“name”:”scCI”,”value”:”us-200330″},{“name”:”scC6″,”value”:”vc,c01″}]},{“name”:”MuxQOSPluginJS”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”propertyKey”,”value”:”b7d6e48b7461a61cb6e863a62″}]}],”trackingAccount”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingPrimaryId”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingSiteCode”:”gs”,”userId”:0,”uvpHi5Ima”:”https:\/\/s0.2mdn.net\/instream\/html5\/ima3.js”,”uvpc”:””,”uvpjsHostname”:”\/\/www.gamespot.com”,”videoAdMobilePartner”:”mobile_web%2Fgamespot.com_mobile”,”videoAdPartner”:”desktop%2Fgamespot.com”,”videoAssetSource”:”Publisher Asset”,”videoStreams”:{“adaptive_stream”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/10\/17\/37c95bc9-def5-4831-9264-7422593b1228\/trailer_apexmobile_champions_gameplay_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_dash”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/10\/17\/37c95bc9-def5-4831-9264-7422593b1228\/trailer_apexmobile_champions_gameplay_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.mpd”,”adaptive_hd”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/10\/17\/37c95bc9-def5-4831-9264-7422593b1228\/trailer_apexmobile_champions_gameplay_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_high”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/10\/17\/37c95bc9-def5-4831-9264-7422593b1228\/trailer_apexmobile_champions_gameplay_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_low”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/10\/17\/37c95bc9-def5-4831-9264-7422593b1228\/trailer_apexmobile_champions_gameplay_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_restricted”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/10\/17\/37c95bc9-def5-4831-9264-7422593b1228\/trailer_apexmobile_champions_gameplay_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″},”videoType”:”video-on-demand”,”watchedCookieDays”:1,”watchedCookieName”:”watchedVideoIds”}” data-non-iframe-embed=”1″><noscript></p> <p class="av-video-player-no-js">You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos.</p> <p></noscript></p> <div class="av-wrapper-max av-video-player-bg"> <div class="js-vid-modal-share av-modal av-modal-share"> <div class="av-modal-content"> <div class="av-modal-body av-share-body"> <div class="av-share-section av-share-types"> <div class="js-vid-share-types-body av-share-types-body"> <p><span class="av-share-size-label">Size:</span><span class="av-share-sizes"><select class="js-vid-share-sizes js-refresh-share-code av-share-field"><option value="640">640 × 360</option><option value="480">480 × 270</option></select></span></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="av-modal av-modal-autoplay"> <div class="av-modal-content"> <div class="av-modal-head"> <p> Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? </p> <p>Sign up or Sign in now! </p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <p> Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. </p> <p> This video has an invalid file format. </p> <p>Sorry, but you can’t access this content!</p> <div class="js-vid-player-chrome js-vid-age-gate av-age-gate"> <div class="av-msg-wrapper"> <div class="av-msg-valign"> <h5 class="av-age-gate-title">Please enter your date of birth to view this video</h5> <p><select class="js-vid-age-gate-month" name="month"><option value="1">January</option><option value="2">February</option><option value="3">March</option><option value="4">April</option><option value="5">May</option><option value="6">June</option><option value="7">July</option><option value="8">August</option><option value="9">September</option><option value="10">October</option><option value="11">November</option><option value="12">December</option></select><select class="js-vid-age-gate-day" name="day"><option value="1">1</option><option value="2">2</option><option value="3">3</option><option value="4">4</option><option value="5">5</option><option value="6">6</option><option value="7">7</option><option value="8">8</option><option value="9">9</option><option value="10">10</option><option value="11">11</option><option value="12">12</option><option value="13">13</option><option value="14">14</option><option value="15">15</option><option value="16">16</option><option value="17">17</option><option value="18">18</option><option value="19">19</option><option value="20">20</option><option value="21">21</option><option value="22">22</option><option value="23">23</option><option value="24">24</option><option value="25">25</option><option value="26">26</option><option value="27">27</option><option value="28">28</option><option value="29">29</option><option value="30">30</option><option value="31">31</option></select><select class="js-vid-age-gate-year" name="year"><option value="year" selected="selected">Year</option><option value="2022">2022</option><option value="2021">2021</option><option value="2020">2020</option><option value="2019">2019</option><option value="2018">2018</option><option value="2017">2017</option><option value="2016">2016</option><option value="2015">2015</option><option value="2014">2014</option><option value="2013">2013</option><option value="2012">2012</option><option value="2011">2011</option><option value="2010">2010</option><option value="2009">2009</option><option value="2008">2008</option><option value="2007">2007</option><option value="2006">2006</option><option value="2005">2005</option><option value="2004">2004</option><option value="2003">2003</option><option value="2002">2002</option><option value="2001">2001</option><option value="2000">2000</option><option value="1999">1999</option><option value="1998">1998</option><option value="1997">1997</option><option value="1996">1996</option><option value="1995">1995</option><option value="1994">1994</option><option value="1993">1993</option><option value="1992">1992</option><option value="1991">1991</option><option value="1990">1990</option><option value="1989">1989</option><option value="1988">1988</option><option value="1987">1987</option><option value="1986">1986</option><option value="1985">1985</option><option value="1984">1984</option><option value="1983">1983</option><option value="1982">1982</option><option value="1981">1981</option><option value="1980">1980</option><option value="1979">1979</option><option value="1978">1978</option><option value="1977">1977</option><option value="1976">1976</option><option value="1975">1975</option><option value="1974">1974</option><option value="1973">1973</option><option value="1972">1972</option><option value="1971">1971</option><option value="1970">1970</option><option value="1969">1969</option><option value="1968">1968</option><option value="1967">1967</option><option value="1966">1966</option><option value="1965">1965</option><option value="1964">1964</option><option value="1963">1963</option><option value="1962">1962</option><option value="1961">1961</option><option value="1960">1960</option><option value="1959">1959</option><option value="1958">1958</option><option value="1957">1957</option><option value="1956">1956</option><option value="1955">1955</option><option value="1954">1954</option><option value="1953">1953</option><option value="1952">1952</option><option value="1951">1951</option><option value="1950">1950</option><option value="1949">1949</option><option value="1948">1948</option><option value="1947">1947</option><option value="1946">1946</option><option value="1945">1945</option><option value="1944">1944</option><option value="1943">1943</option><option value="1942">1942</option><option value="1941">1941</option><option value="1940">1940</option><option value="1939">1939</option><option value="1938">1938</option><option value="1937">1937</option><option value="1936">1936</option><option value="1935">1935</option><option value="1934">1934</option><option value="1933">1933</option><option value="1932">1932</option><option value="1931">1931</option><option value="1930">1930</option><option value="1929">1929</option><option value="1928">1928</option><option value="1927">1927</option><option value="1926">1926</option><option value="1925">1925</option><option value="1924">1924</option><option value="1923">1923</option><option value="1922">1922</option><option value="1921">1921</option><option value="1920">1920</option><option value="1919">1919</option><option value="1918">1918</option><option value="1917">1917</option><option value="1916">1916</option><option value="1915">1915</option><option value="1914">1914</option><option value="1913">1913</option><option value="1912">1912</option><option value="1911">1911</option><option value="1910">1910</option><option value="1909">1909</option><option value="1908">1908</option><option value="1907">1907</option><option value="1906">1906</option><option value="1905">1905</option><option value="1904">1904</option><option value="1903">1903</option><option value="1902">1902</option><option value="1901">1901</option><option value="1900">1900</option></select></p> <p> By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot’s<br /> <br />Terms of Use and<br /> Privacy Policy</p> <p><button class="js-vid-play av-age-gate-submit btn">enter</button></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <p class="video-caption"><em>Now Playing:</em> Apex Legends Mobile: Champions Gameplay Trailer</p> </p></div> <h2 dir="ltr">The basics</h2> <p dir="ltr"><strong>Callsign:</strong> Ash</p> <p dir="ltr"><strong>Full Name:</strong> Ashleigh Reid</p> <p dir="ltr"><strong>Age:</strong> 121</p> <p dir="ltr">Once a human scientist and assistant to the brilliant Dr. Mary Sommers (AKA Horizon), Dr. Reid was known for her research on branthium, a rare but power fuel source that can only be obtained from outer space (black holes are also involved–it’s complicated). The branthium was to be used for the purposes of saving the Outlands from a deadly energy crisis. But unbeknownst to her colleagues, Dr. Reid’s participation in the research (dubbed Project Iris) was all a ruse. After faking an accident that sent her mentor tumbling into a black hole, Dr. Reid then turned on her other colleagues (including Pathfinder) and attempted to reroute the branthium shipments elsewhere for reasons unknown.</p> <p dir="ltr">She <a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/playapex/status/1407383128331726850?lang=en" rel="noopener">ultimately failed</a>, dying in the process before being brought back to “life” as a simulacrum. After her memories were restored, her personality split into two halves: the ruthless, bloodthirsty Ash, and the terrified remnants of her human consciousness, Leigh. Now she’s joined the Apex Games in a bid to destroy every remnant of her human side so she can wield total control and destroy Leigh–who she views as a sort of personality flaw or weakness–for good. Meanwhile, Leigh is desperately trying to break through the surface and regain control of her body before it’s too late.</p> <h2 dir="ltr">Abilities</h2> <p dir="ltr">Like the other mobile game transplants, Ash’s three main abilities are technically the same as they are on console and PC. But they operate a little differently in Apex Legends Mobile. Ash’s abilities are as follows:</p> <h4 dir="ltr">Passive: Marked For Death</h4> <p dir="ltr">Ash’s map shows the location of recent deathboxes and marks surviving attackers. Unlike the console and PC version of the game, Ash will automatically ping any surviving enemies, so you don’t need to manually fling your Data Knife into their death box after killing them.</p> <h4 dir="ltr">Tactical: Arc Snare</h4> <p dir="ltr">Ash throws a spinning snare that damages and tethers the first enemy that gets too close.</p> <h4 dir="ltr">Ultimate: Phase Breach</h4> <p dir="ltr">Ash tears open a one-way portal to a targeted location.</p> <h2 dir="ltr">Perks</h2> <p dir="ltr">Perks are unique to Apex Legends Mobile, and they’re a great way to tweak an individual legend’s abilities to fit your own personal playstyle. As you continue to play Ash and progress through her skill tree, you’ll unlock nine perks that can be equipped to further strengthen Ash’s arsenal. Perks come in three flavors: Standard Perks. Finisher Perks, and Ability Perks. Standard Perks are represented by triangular blue icons, while the icons for Finisher and Ability perks are purple and red respectively. You may only have one of each perk type equipped per loadout</p> <figure data-align="center" data-size="large" data-img-src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Apex-Legends-Mobile-Ash-Legend-Guide.jpeg" data-ref-id="1300-4055735" data-ratio="0.45" data-width="1280" data-embed-type="image" style="width: 1280px"><img width="1280" height="576" alt="Perks are a great way to improve a legend's performance." src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201280%20576'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-title="Apex Legends Mobile - Ash Legend Guide 1" data-lazy-src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Apex-Legends-Mobile-Ash-Legend-Guide.jpeg"><noscript><img width="1280" height="576" alt="Perks are a great way to improve a legend's performance." src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Apex-Legends-Mobile-Ash-Legend-Guide.jpeg" data-title="Apex Legends Mobile - Ash Legend Guide 1"></noscript><figcaption>Perks are a great way to improve a legend’s performance.</figcaption></figure> <p dir="ltr">Ash has the following perks:</p> <h4 dir="ltr">Standard Perks</h4> <ul> <li dir="ltr"><strong>Spoils of War:</strong> Each deathbox icon appears on the map in the same color as the highest-tier loot item inside of it.</li> <li dir="ltr"><strong>Red-Handed Reveal:</strong> The first time an enemy uses a scanned deathbox, their location will be pinged.</li> <li dir="ltr"><strong>Enhanced Hunting:</strong> After threee deathbox interactions, your Data Knife reveals more information. After six, you will periodically see the killer’s team on your map (assuming they’re still alive).</li> </ul> <h4 dir="ltr">Finisher Perks</h4> <ul> <li dir="ltr"><strong>Battle Adaptation:</strong> Using a finishing move adds 100 points to your EVO Shoild.</li> <li dir="ltr"><strong>Deadly Momentum:</strong> Using a finishing move reduces your Ultimate’s cooldown by 30%</li> <li dir="ltr"><strong>Mag Subscription:</strong> Using a finishing move refills the ammo of your active weapon and increases reloading speed for eight seconds.</li> </ul> <h4 dir="ltr">Ability Perks:</h4> <ul> <li dir="ltr"><strong>Enduring Trap:</strong> Arc Snare persists after being thrown, but can be destroyed by enemies.</li> <li dir="ltr"><strong>Instigator’s Precision:</strong> You can adjust the thrown trajectory of Ash’s Arc Snare, but its speed is reduced.</li> <li dir="ltr"><strong>Shadow Step:</strong> Phase Breach can be reactivated within seven seconds of its first use, but its distance is halved.</li> </ul> <h2 dir="ltr">Tips</h2> <p dir="ltr"><strong>Learn to aim your Arc Snare.</strong> Throwing Ash’s Arc Scare is similar to throwing a grenade, but there are a few differences. When aiming, you’ll see a line showing the trajectory the Arc Snare will take when you throw it, along with a blue dome showing the area that will be affected when it lands. But this blue dome can be a little misleading, and you may notice enemies managing to step around the Arc Snare despite being in its range.</p> <p dir="ltr">For this reason, it’s a good idea to hit up the Firing Range and get some throwing practice in to get a better idea of when you can and cannot hit an enemy with the Arc Snare. The good news is, compared to console and PC, the mobile game’s Arc Snare tends to be better at sticking to the ground instead of sailing off into the distance like some sort of useless, void-powered frisbee.</p> <p dir="ltr"><strong>Look before you leap.</strong> Ash’s Phase Breach ability is incredibly powerful, but it’s easy to phase right into an ambush if you aren’t careful. If you’ve grown accustomed to zipping back and forth through Wraith’s portals, keep in mind that when Ash tears into reality, there’s no going back. Whether you’re playing as Ash or simply interacting with one of her phase tears, keep in mind that this is a one-way trip. Make sure you know what’s waiting for you on the other side.</p> <p dir="ltr"><strong>Perk up.</strong> Perks are incredibly important in Apex Mobile, but it’s easy to forget to equip them. Make sure you fill up your loadout as quickly as possible so you can compete with enemies on an even playing field.</p> <figure data-align="center" data-size="large" data-img-src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/1667080557_338_Apex-Legends-Mobile-Ash-Legend-Guide.jpeg" data-ref-id="1300-4055741" data-ratio="0.45" data-width="1280" data-embed-type="image" style="width: 1280px"><img width="1280" height="576" alt="Using the Perk system to your advantage usually pays off." src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201280%20576'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-title="Apex Legends Mobile - Ash Legend Guide 2" data-lazy-src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/1667080557_338_Apex-Legends-Mobile-Ash-Legend-Guide.jpeg"><noscript><img width="1280" height="576" alt="Using the Perk system to your advantage usually pays off." src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/1667080557_338_Apex-Legends-Mobile-Ash-Legend-Guide.jpeg" data-title="Apex Legends Mobile - Ash Legend Guide 2"></noscript><figcaption>Using the Perk system to your advantage usually pays off.</figcaption></figure> <h2 dir="ltr">Ideal Loadout</h2> <p>The more you play Ash, the more Perks you can unlock. Because Perks are so vital to mobile gameplay, we’ve detailed our favorite loadout below.</p> <p dir="ltr"><strong>Standard Perk: Red-Handed Reveal</strong> is our preferred Standard Perk, as it’s great for locating enemy action when you’re looking for a fight. It effectively turns Ash into a lean, mean pinging machine. (OK, to be fair, she was already lean and mean to begin with.) It’s also great for watching your back–if an enemy Bloodhound has been trailing you and interacts with any deathboxes you’re responsible for, you’ll know it immediately and avoid being caught off guard.</p> <p dir="ltr"><strong>Ability Perk: Shadow Step</strong> is great for maneuverability, but the decreased distance means it’s harder to phase far enough away to escape a fight. Still, being able to avoid damage every seven seconds instead of every 120 seconds is an incredible boon that allows Ash to zip back and forth between firefights. It also makes Phase Breach’s one-way travel a little less oppressive, as you can quickly return to wherever you came from.</p> <p dir="ltr"><strong>Finisher Perk: Battle Adaptation</strong> is almost always the best perk to go with because finishing moves are a lot easier to pull off in the mobile version of Apex Legends, but in the case of Ash, Deadly Momentum is a close second. Obviously, cutting down on Phase Breach’s cooldown is beneficial, but combining Deadly Momentum with Shadow Step means Ash’s Phase Breach ability is at the ready almost any time you need it. If you’re not using Shadow Step as your Ability Perk, go with Battle Adaptation for the free EVO Shield boost it will grant you. But if you have a serious need for speed, combine Deadly Momentum with Shadow Step and get ready to run circles around Wraith and Octane.</p> <p dir="ltr">Of course, if you find a different set of Perks suits you better, you should stick to it. That’s the beauty of Apex Mobile’s Perk system: It allows you to play the game by your own rules.</p> <p dir="ltr">Apex Legends Mobile is available for download on Android and iOS devices.</p> </p></div> <p> <span data-nosnippet="">The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.<br /> GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.<br /> </span> </p> <p><script type="rocketlazyloadscript" data-minify="1" async src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/cache/min/1/widgets.js?ver=1666848362" charset="utf-8"></script><br /> <br /><script type="rocketlazyloadscript" data-rocket-type="text/javascript">(function (v,i) { var scp = v.createElement("script"), config = { ChannelID: '59b6635a28a0615e9d5c6a97', AdUnitType: '2', PublisherID: '710255596210754', PlacementID: 'pltuinOVSPghiHgezFa', DivID: 'div_id', IAB_Category: 'IAB12', Keywords: 'news', Language: 'en-us', BG_Color: '#FAFAFA', Text_Color: '#000000', Font: 'Verdana, Geneva, sans-serif', FontSize: '8', }; scp.src='https://s.vi-serve.com/tagLoader.js'; scp.type = "text/javascript"; scp.async = true; scp.onload = function() { i[btoa('video intelligence start')].init(config); }; (v.getElementsByTagName('head')[0] || v.documentElement.appendChild(v.createElement('head'))).appendChild(scp); })(document, window);</script> <!-- Composite Start --> <div id="M343236ScriptRootC251477"></div> <script type="rocketlazyloadscript" src="https://jsc.mgid.com/n/e/newslanes.com.251477.js" async></script> <!-- Composite End --><br /> <br /><a href="https://www.gamespot.com/articles/apex-legends-mobile-ash-legend-guide/1100-6508725/?ftag=CAD-01-10abi2f" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Source link </a></p> <div id='jp-relatedposts' class='jp-relatedposts' > <h3 class="jp-relatedposts-headline"><em>Related</em></h3> </div> </div><!-- .entry-content --> </div><!-- .post-inner --> <div class="section-inner"> <div class="post-meta-wrapper post-meta-single post-meta-single-bottom"> <ul class="post-meta"> <li class="post-tags meta-wrapper"> <span class="meta-icon"> <span class="screen-reader-text">Tags</span> <svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="18" height="18" viewBox="0 0 18 18"><path fill="" d="M15.4496399,8.42490555 L8.66109799,1.63636364 L1.63636364,1.63636364 L1.63636364,8.66081885 L8.42522727,15.44178 C8.57869221,15.5954158 8.78693789,15.6817418 9.00409091,15.6817418 C9.22124393,15.6817418 9.42948961,15.5954158 9.58327627,15.4414581 L15.4486339,9.57610048 C15.7651495,9.25692435 15.7649133,8.74206554 15.4496399,8.42490555 Z M16.6084423,10.7304545 L10.7406818,16.59822 C10.280287,17.0591273 9.65554997,17.3181054 9.00409091,17.3181054 C8.35263185,17.3181054 7.72789481,17.0591273 7.26815877,16.5988788 L0.239976954,9.57887876 C0.0863319284,9.4254126 0,9.21716044 0,9 L0,0.818181818 C0,0.366312477 0.366312477,0 0.818181818,0 L9,0 C9.21699531,0 9.42510306,0.0862010512 9.57854191,0.239639906 L16.6084423,7.26954545 C17.5601275,8.22691012 17.5601275,9.77308988 16.6084423,10.7304545 Z M5,6 C4.44771525,6 4,5.55228475 4,5 C4,4.44771525 4.44771525,4 5,4 C5.55228475,4 6,4.44771525 6,5 C6,5.55228475 5.55228475,6 5,6 Z" /></svg> </span> <span class="meta-text"> <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/apex/" rel="tag">Apex</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/ash/" rel="tag">Ash</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/guide/" rel="tag">guide</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/legend/" rel="tag">legend</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/legends/" rel="tag">Legends</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/mobile/" rel="tag">Mobile</a> </span> </li> </ul><!-- .post-meta --> </div><!-- .post-meta-wrapper --> <div class="author-bio"> <div class="author-title-wrapper"> <div class="author-avatar vcard"> <img src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%20160%20160'%3E%3C/svg%3E" width="160" height="160" alt="Newslanes Media" class="avatar avatar-160 wp-user-avatar wp-user-avatar-160 alignnone photo" data-lazy-src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/images.png" /><noscript><img src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/images.png" width="160" height="160" alt="Newslanes Media" class="avatar avatar-160 wp-user-avatar wp-user-avatar-160 alignnone photo" /></noscript> </div> <h2 class="author-title heading-size-4"> By Newslanes Media </h2> </div><!-- .author-name --> <div class="author-description"> <p>Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.</p> <a class="author-link" href="https://newslanes.com/author/newslanesgmail-com/" rel="author"> View Archive <span aria-hidden="true">→</span> </a> </div><!-- .author-description --> </div><!-- .author-bio --> </div><!-- .section-inner --> <nav class="pagination-single section-inner" aria-label="Post"> <hr class="styled-separator is-style-wide" aria-hidden="true" /> <div class="pagination-single-inner"> <a class="previous-post" href="https://newslanes.com/2022/10/29/long-term-investment-options-in-metaverse-stocks-5-companies-that-could-prosper-in-the-age-of-web3/"> <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">←</span> <span class="title"><span class="title-inner">Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3</span></span> </a> <a class="next-post" href="https://newslanes.com/2022/10/29/elvis-introduced-the-beatles-to-amazing-new-technology-that-had-nothing-to-do-with-music/"> <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">→</span> <span class="title"><span class="title-inner">Elvis Introduced The Beatles to ‘Amazing’ New Technology That Had Nothing to Do With Music</span></span> </a> </div><!-- .pagination-single-inner --> <hr class="styled-separator is-style-wide" aria-hidden="true" /> </nav><!-- .pagination-single --> <div class="comments-wrapper section-inner"> <div id="respond" class="comment-respond"> <h2 id="reply-title" class="comment-reply-title">Leave a Reply <small><a rel="nofollow" id="cancel-comment-reply-link" href="/2022/10/29/apex-legends-mobile-ash-legend-guide/#respond" style="display:none;">Cancel reply</a></small></h2><p class="must-log-in">You must be <a href="https://newslanes.com/wp-login.php?redirect_to=https%3A%2F%2Fnewslanes.com%2F2022%2F10%2F29%2Fapex-legends-mobile-ash-legend-guide%2F">logged in</a> to post a comment.</p> </div><!-- #respond --> <p class="akismet_comment_form_privacy_notice">This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. <a href="https://akismet.com/privacy/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Learn how your comment data is processed</a>.</p> </div><!-- .comments-wrapper --> </article><!-- .post --> </main><!-- #site-content --> <div class="footer-nav-widgets-wrapper header-footer-group"> <div class="footer-inner section-inner"> <div class="footer-top has-footer-menu has-social-menu"> <nav aria-label="Footer" class="footer-menu-wrapper"> <ul class="footer-menu reset-list-style"> <li id="menu-item-29563" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29563"><a href="https://newslanes.com/uk/">UK</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29564" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29564"><a href="https://newslanes.com/us/">US</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29566" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29566"><a href="https://newslanes.com/canada/">Canada</a></li> <li id="menu-item-33886" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-33886"><a href="https://newslanes.com/health/">Health</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29559" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29559"><a href="https://newslanes.com/finance/">Finance</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29561" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29561"><a href="https://newslanes.com/science/">Science</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29560" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29560"><a href="https://newslanes.com/life-style-news/">LifeStyle</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29562" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29562"><a href="https://newslanes.com/showbiz/">Showbiz</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29565" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29565"><a href="https://newslanes.com/weird/">Weird</a></li> <li id="menu-item-162327" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-162327"><a href="https://newslanes.com/travel/">Travel</a></li> <li id="menu-item-162328" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-162328"><a href="https://newslanes.com/world/">World</a></li> </ul> </nav><!-- .site-nav --> <nav aria-label="Social links" class="footer-social-wrapper"> <ul class="social-menu footer-social reset-list-style social-icons fill-children-current-color"> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75352"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/newslanesuk/"><span class="screen-reader-text">Facebook Page</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M12 2C6.5 2 2 6.5 2 12c0 5 3.7 9.1 8.4 9.9v-7H7.9V12h2.5V9.8c0-2.5 1.5-3.9 3.8-3.9 1.1 0 2.2.2 2.2.2v2.5h-1.3c-1.2 0-1.6.8-1.6 1.6V12h2.8l-.4 2.9h-2.3v7C18.3 21.1 22 17 22 12c0-5.5-4.5-10-10-10z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75353"><a href="https://twitter.com/newslanes"><span class="screen-reader-text">Twitter Username</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M22.23,5.924c-0.736,0.326-1.527,0.547-2.357,0.646c0.847-0.508,1.498-1.312,1.804-2.27 c-0.793,0.47-1.671,0.812-2.606,0.996C18.324,4.498,17.257,4,16.077,4c-2.266,0-4.103,1.837-4.103,4.103 c0,0.322,0.036,0.635,0.106,0.935C8.67,8.867,5.647,7.234,3.623,4.751C3.27,5.357,3.067,6.062,3.067,6.814 c0,1.424,0.724,2.679,1.825,3.415c-0.673-0.021-1.305-0.206-1.859-0.513c0,0.017,0,0.034,0,0.052c0,1.988,1.414,3.647,3.292,4.023 c-0.344,0.094-0.707,0.144-1.081,0.144c-0.264,0-0.521-0.026-0.772-0.074c0.522,1.63,2.038,2.816,3.833,2.85 c-1.404,1.1-3.174,1.756-5.096,1.756c-0.331,0-0.658-0.019-0.979-0.057c1.816,1.164,3.973,1.843,6.29,1.843 c7.547,0,11.675-6.252,11.675-11.675c0-0.178-0.004-0.355-0.012-0.531C20.985,7.47,21.68,6.747,22.23,5.924z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75354"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/newslanes"><span class="screen-reader-text">Instagram</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M12,4.622c2.403,0,2.688,0.009,3.637,0.052c0.877,0.04,1.354,0.187,1.671,0.31c0.42,0.163,0.72,0.358,1.035,0.673 c0.315,0.315,0.51,0.615,0.673,1.035c0.123,0.317,0.27,0.794,0.31,1.671c0.043,0.949,0.052,1.234,0.052,3.637 s-0.009,2.688-0.052,3.637c-0.04,0.877-0.187,1.354-0.31,1.671c-0.163,0.42-0.358,0.72-0.673,1.035 c-0.315,0.315-0.615,0.51-1.035,0.673c-0.317,0.123-0.794,0.27-1.671,0.31c-0.949,0.043-1.233,0.052-3.637,0.052 s-2.688-0.009-3.637-0.052c-0.877-0.04-1.354-0.187-1.671-0.31c-0.42-0.163-0.72-0.358-1.035-0.673 c-0.315-0.315-0.51-0.615-0.673-1.035c-0.123-0.317-0.27-0.794-0.31-1.671C4.631,14.688,4.622,14.403,4.622,12 s0.009-2.688,0.052-3.637c0.04-0.877,0.187-1.354,0.31-1.671c0.163-0.42,0.358-0.72,0.673-1.035 c0.315-0.315,0.615-0.51,1.035-0.673c0.317-0.123,0.794-0.27,1.671-0.31C9.312,4.631,9.597,4.622,12,4.622 M12,3 C9.556,3,9.249,3.01,8.289,3.054C7.331,3.098,6.677,3.25,6.105,3.472C5.513,3.702,5.011,4.01,4.511,4.511 c-0.5,0.5-0.808,1.002-1.038,1.594C3.25,6.677,3.098,7.331,3.054,8.289C3.01,9.249,3,9.556,3,12c0,2.444,0.01,2.751,0.054,3.711 c0.044,0.958,0.196,1.612,0.418,2.185c0.23,0.592,0.538,1.094,1.038,1.594c0.5,0.5,1.002,0.808,1.594,1.038 c0.572,0.222,1.227,0.375,2.185,0.418C9.249,20.99,9.556,21,12,21s2.751-0.01,3.711-0.054c0.958-0.044,1.612-0.196,2.185-0.418 c0.592-0.23,1.094-0.538,1.594-1.038c0.5-0.5,0.808-1.002,1.038-1.594c0.222-0.572,0.375-1.227,0.418-2.185 C20.99,14.751,21,14.444,21,12s-0.01-2.751-0.054-3.711c-0.044-0.958-0.196-1.612-0.418-2.185c-0.23-0.592-0.538-1.094-1.038-1.594 c-0.5-0.5-1.002-0.808-1.594-1.038c-0.572-0.222-1.227-0.375-2.185-0.418C14.751,3.01,14.444,3,12,3L12,3z M12,7.378 c-2.552,0-4.622,2.069-4.622,4.622S9.448,16.622,12,16.622s4.622-2.069,4.622-4.622S14.552,7.378,12,7.378z M12,15 c-1.657,0-3-1.343-3-3s1.343-3,3-3s3,1.343,3,3S13.657,15,12,15z M16.804,6.116c-0.596,0-1.08,0.484-1.08,1.08 s0.484,1.08,1.08,1.08c0.596,0,1.08-0.484,1.08-1.08S17.401,6.116,16.804,6.116z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75355"><a href="https://uk.linkedin.com/in/newslanes"><span class="screen-reader-text">Linkedin</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M19.7,3H4.3C3.582,3,3,3.582,3,4.3v15.4C3,20.418,3.582,21,4.3,21h15.4c0.718,0,1.3-0.582,1.3-1.3V4.3 C21,3.582,20.418,3,19.7,3z M8.339,18.338H5.667v-8.59h2.672V18.338z M7.004,8.574c-0.857,0-1.549-0.694-1.549-1.548 c0-0.855,0.691-1.548,1.549-1.548c0.854,0,1.547,0.694,1.547,1.548C8.551,7.881,7.858,8.574,7.004,8.574z M18.339,18.338h-2.669 v-4.177c0-0.996-0.017-2.278-1.387-2.278c-1.389,0-1.601,1.086-1.601,2.206v4.249h-2.667v-8.59h2.559v1.174h0.037 c0.356-0.675,1.227-1.387,2.526-1.387c2.703,0,3.203,1.779,3.203,4.092V18.338z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75356"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4Y1h9rstNbjJ5FUMNCnOZQ"><span class="screen-reader-text">YouTube</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M21.8,8.001c0,0-0.195-1.378-0.795-1.985c-0.76-0.797-1.613-0.801-2.004-0.847c-2.799-0.202-6.997-0.202-6.997-0.202 h-0.009c0,0-4.198,0-6.997,0.202C4.608,5.216,3.756,5.22,2.995,6.016C2.395,6.623,2.2,8.001,2.2,8.001S2,9.62,2,11.238v1.517 c0,1.618,0.2,3.237,0.2,3.237s0.195,1.378,0.795,1.985c0.761,0.797,1.76,0.771,2.205,0.855c1.6,0.153,6.8,0.201,6.8,0.201 s4.203-0.006,7.001-0.209c0.391-0.047,1.243-0.051,2.004-0.847c0.6-0.607,0.795-1.985,0.795-1.985s0.2-1.618,0.2-3.237v-1.517 C22,9.62,21.8,8.001,21.8,8.001z M9.935,14.594l-0.001-5.62l5.404,2.82L9.935,14.594z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75357"><a href="https://www.pinterest.com/newslanes/"><span class="screen-reader-text">Pinterest</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M12.289,2C6.617,2,3.606,5.648,3.606,9.622c0,1.846,1.025,4.146,2.666,4.878c0.25,0.111,0.381,0.063,0.439-0.169 c0.044-0.175,0.267-1.029,0.365-1.428c0.032-0.128,0.017-0.237-0.091-0.362C6.445,11.911,6.01,10.75,6.01,9.668 c0-2.777,2.194-5.464,5.933-5.464c3.23,0,5.49,2.108,5.49,5.122c0,3.407-1.794,5.768-4.13,5.768c-1.291,0-2.257-1.021-1.948-2.277 c0.372-1.495,1.089-3.112,1.089-4.191c0-0.967-0.542-1.775-1.663-1.775c-1.319,0-2.379,1.309-2.379,3.059 c0,1.115,0.394,1.869,0.394,1.869s-1.302,5.279-1.54,6.261c-0.405,1.666,0.053,4.368,0.094,4.604 c0.021,0.126,0.167,0.169,0.25,0.063c0.129-0.165,1.699-2.419,2.142-4.051c0.158-0.59,0.817-2.995,0.817-2.995 c0.43,0.784,1.681,1.446,3.013,1.446c3.963,0,6.822-3.494,6.822-7.833C20.394,5.112,16.849,2,12.289,2"></path></svg></a></li> </ul><!-- .footer-social --> </nav><!-- .footer-social-wrapper --> </div><!-- .footer-top --> <aside class="footer-widgets-outer-wrapper"> <div class="footer-widgets-wrapper"> <div class="footer-widgets column-one grid-item"> <div class="widget widget_block"><div class="widget-content"> <div class="wp-container-4 wp-block-columns are-vertically-aligned-center"> <div class="wp-container-3 wp-block-column is-vertically-aligned-center" style="flex-basis:100%"> <div class="wp-container-2 wp-block-group"><div class="wp-block-group__inner-container"> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized is-style-rounded"><a href="https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKML_ZqAswseTAAw?hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen" target="_blank"><img src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%20283%2063'%3E%3C/svg%3E" alt="google-news-logo" class="wp-image-159359" width="283" height="63" data-lazy-srcset="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1024x228.png 1024w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-300x67.png 300w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-768x171.png 768w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1536x343.png 1536w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1568x350.png 1568w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1200x268.png 1200w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-400x89.png 400w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo.png 1722w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 283px) 100vw, 283px" data-lazy-src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1024x228.png" /><noscript><img src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1024x228.png" alt="google-news-logo" class="wp-image-159359" width="283" height="63" srcset="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1024x228.png 1024w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-300x67.png 300w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-768x171.png 768w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1536x343.png 1536w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1568x350.png 1568w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1200x268.png 1200w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-400x89.png 400w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo.png 1722w" sizes="(max-width: 283px) 100vw, 283px" /></noscript></a><figcaption><strong><em>Follow us on GoogleNews</em></strong></figcaption></figure> </div></div> <div class="widget widget_text"><h2 class="widgettitle">Disclaimer</h2> <div class="textwidget">Read latest world's news stories. Discover the most popular and trending news stories on politics, entertainment, gaming, TV, lifestyle, science, celebrity and tech. </div> </div></div> </div> </div></div> </div> <div class="footer-widgets column-two grid-item"> <div class="widget widget_block"><div class="widget-content"><ul class="wp-block-page-list"><li class="wp-block-pages-list__item"><a class="wp-block-pages-list__item__link" href="https://newslanes.com/about-us/">About us</a></li><li class="wp-block-pages-list__item"><a class="wp-block-pages-list__item__link" href="https://newslanes.com/contact/">Contact Us</a></li><li class="wp-block-pages-list__item"><a class="wp-block-pages-list__item__link" href="https://newslanes.com/cookies-policy/">Cookies Policy</a></li><li class="wp-block-pages-list__item"><a class="wp-block-pages-list__item__link" href="https://newslanes.com/disclaimer/">Disclaimer</a></li><li class="wp-block-pages-list__item"><a class="wp-block-pages-list__item__link" href="https://newslanes.com/dmca/">DMCA</a></li><li class="wp-block-pages-list__item"><a class="wp-block-pages-list__item__link" href="https://newslanes.com/ccpa/">Do Not Sell My Info</a></li><li class="wp-block-pages-list__item"><a class="wp-block-pages-list__item__link" href="https://newslanes.com/privacy/">Privacy</a></li><li class="wp-block-pages-list__item"><a class="wp-block-pages-list__item__link" href="https://newslanes.com/terms/">Terms</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div><!-- .footer-widgets-wrapper --> </aside><!-- .footer-widgets-outer-wrapper --> </div><!-- .footer-inner --> </div><!-- .footer-nav-widgets-wrapper --> <footer id="site-footer" class="header-footer-group"> <div class="section-inner"> <div class="footer-credits"> <p class="footer-copyright">© 2022 <a href="https://newslanes.com/">Newslanes</a> </p><!-- .footer-copyright --> <p class="privacy-policy"><a class="privacy-policy-link" href="https://newslanes.com/privacy/">Privacy</a></p> <p class="powered-by-wordpress"> <a href="https://wordpress.org/"> Powered by WordPress </a> </p><!-- .powered-by-wordpress --> </div><!-- .footer-credits --> <a class="to-the-top" href="#site-header"> <span class="to-the-top-long"> To the top <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">↑</span> </span><!-- .to-the-top-long --> <span class="to-the-top-short"> Up <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">↑</span> </span><!-- .to-the-top-short --> </a><!-- .to-the-top --> </div><!-- .section-inner --> </footer><!-- #site-footer --> <style>.wp-container-2 > .alignleft { float: left; margin-inline-start: 0; margin-inline-end: 2em; }.wp-container-2 > .alignright { float: right; margin-inline-start: 2em; margin-inline-end: 0; }.wp-container-2 > .aligncenter { margin-left: auto !important; margin-right: auto !important; }</style> <style>.wp-container-3 > .alignleft { float: left; margin-inline-start: 0; margin-inline-end: 2em; }.wp-container-3 > .alignright { float: right; margin-inline-start: 2em; margin-inline-end: 0; }.wp-container-3 > .aligncenter { margin-left: auto !important; margin-right: auto !important; }</style> <style>.wp-container-4 {display: flex;gap: 2em;flex-wrap: nowrap;align-items: center;}.wp-container-4 > * { margin: 0; }</style> <script type="rocketlazyloadscript" id='rocket-browser-checker-js-after'> "use strict";var _createClass=function(){function defineProperties(target,props){for(var i=0;i<props.length;i++){var descriptor=props[i];descriptor.enumerable=descriptor.enumerable||!1,descriptor.configurable=!0,"value"in descriptor&&(descriptor.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(target,descriptor.key,descriptor)}}return function(Constructor,protoProps,staticProps){return protoProps&&defineProperties(Constructor.prototype,protoProps),staticProps&&defineProperties(Constructor,staticProps),Constructor}}();function _classCallCheck(instance,Constructor){if(!(instance instanceof Constructor))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}var RocketBrowserCompatibilityChecker=function(){function RocketBrowserCompatibilityChecker(options){_classCallCheck(this,RocketBrowserCompatibilityChecker),this.passiveSupported=!1,this._checkPassiveOption(this),this.options=!!this.passiveSupported&&options}return _createClass(RocketBrowserCompatibilityChecker,[{key:"_checkPassiveOption",value:function(self){try{var options={get passive(){return!(self.passiveSupported=!0)}};window.addEventListener("test",null,options),window.removeEventListener("test",null,options)}catch(err){self.passiveSupported=!1}}},{key:"initRequestIdleCallback",value:function(){!1 in window&&(window.requestIdleCallback=function(cb){var start=Date.now();return setTimeout(function(){cb({didTimeout:!1,timeRemaining:function(){return Math.max(0,50-(Date.now()-start))}})},1)}),!1 in window&&(window.cancelIdleCallback=function(id){return clearTimeout(id)})}},{key:"isDataSaverModeOn",value:function(){return"connection"in navigator&&!0===navigator.connection.saveData}},{key:"supportsLinkPrefetch",value:function(){var elem=document.createElement("link");return elem.relList&&elem.relList.supports&&elem.relList.supports("prefetch")&&window.IntersectionObserver&&"isIntersecting"in IntersectionObserverEntry.prototype}},{key:"isSlowConnection",value:function(){return"connection"in navigator&&"effectiveType"in navigator.connection&&("2g"===navigator.connection.effectiveType||"slow-2g"===navigator.connection.effectiveType)}}]),RocketBrowserCompatibilityChecker}(); </script> <script id='rocket-preload-links-js-extra'> var RocketPreloadLinksConfig = {"excludeUris":"\/(?:.+\/)?feed(?:\/(?:.+\/?)?)?$|\/(?:.+\/)?embed\/|\/(index\\.php\/)?wp\\-json(\/.*|$)|\/wp-admin\/|\/logout\/|\/wp-login.php|\/refer\/|\/go\/|\/recommend\/|\/recommends\/","usesTrailingSlash":"1","imageExt":"jpg|jpeg|gif|png|tiff|bmp|webp|avif|pdf|doc|docx|xls|xlsx|php","fileExt":"jpg|jpeg|gif|png|tiff|bmp|webp|avif|pdf|doc|docx|xls|xlsx|php|html|htm","siteUrl":"https:\/\/newslanes.com","onHoverDelay":"100","rateThrottle":"3"}; </script> <script type="rocketlazyloadscript" id='rocket-preload-links-js-after'> (function() { "use strict";var r="function"==typeof Symbol&&"symbol"==typeof Symbol.iterator?function(e){return typeof e}:function(e){return e&&"function"==typeof Symbol&&e.constructor===Symbol&&e!==Symbol.prototype?"symbol":typeof e},e=function(){function i(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var i=t[n];i.enumerable=i.enumerable||!1,i.configurable=!0,"value"in i&&(i.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,i.key,i)}}return function(e,t,n){return t&&i(e.prototype,t),n&&i(e,n),e}}();function i(e,t){if(!(e instanceof t))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}var t=function(){function n(e,t){i(this,n),this.browser=e,this.config=t,this.options=this.browser.options,this.prefetched=new Set,this.eventTime=null,this.threshold=1111,this.numOnHover=0}return e(n,[{key:"init",value:function(){!this.browser.supportsLinkPrefetch()||this.browser.isDataSaverModeOn()||this.browser.isSlowConnection()||(this.regex={excludeUris:RegExp(this.config.excludeUris,"i"),images:RegExp(".("+this.config.imageExt+")$","i"),fileExt:RegExp(".("+this.config.fileExt+")$","i")},this._initListeners(this))}},{key:"_initListeners",value:function(e){-1<this.config.onHoverDelay&&document.addEventListener("mouseover",e.listener.bind(e),e.listenerOptions),document.addEventListener("mousedown",e.listener.bind(e),e.listenerOptions),document.addEventListener("touchstart",e.listener.bind(e),e.listenerOptions)}},{key:"listener",value:function(e){var t=e.target.closest("a"),n=this._prepareUrl(t);if(null!==n)switch(e.type){case"mousedown":case"touchstart":this._addPrefetchLink(n);break;case"mouseover":this._earlyPrefetch(t,n,"mouseout")}}},{key:"_earlyPrefetch",value:function(t,e,n){var i=this,r=setTimeout(function(){if(r=null,0===i.numOnHover)setTimeout(function(){return i.numOnHover=0},1e3);else if(i.numOnHover>i.config.rateThrottle)return;i.numOnHover++,i._addPrefetchLink(e)},this.config.onHoverDelay);t.addEventListener(n,function e(){t.removeEventListener(n,e,{passive:!0}),null!==r&&(clearTimeout(r),r=null)},{passive:!0})}},{key:"_addPrefetchLink",value:function(i){return this.prefetched.add(i.href),new Promise(function(e,t){var n=document.createElement("link");n.rel="prefetch",n.href=i.href,n.onload=e,n.onerror=t,document.head.appendChild(n)}).catch(function(){})}},{key:"_prepareUrl",value:function(e){if(null===e||"object"!==(void 0===e?"undefined":r(e))||!1 in e||-1===["http:","https:"].indexOf(e.protocol))return null;var t=e.href.substring(0,this.config.siteUrl.length),n=this._getPathname(e.href,t),i={original:e.href,protocol:e.protocol,origin:t,pathname:n,href:t+n};return this._isLinkOk(i)?i:null}},{key:"_getPathname",value:function(e,t){var n=t?e.substring(this.config.siteUrl.length):e;return n.startsWith("/")||(n="/"+n),this._shouldAddTrailingSlash(n)?n+"/":n}},{key:"_shouldAddTrailingSlash",value:function(e){return this.config.usesTrailingSlash&&!e.endsWith("/")&&!this.regex.fileExt.test(e)}},{key:"_isLinkOk",value:function(e){return null!==e&&"object"===(void 0===e?"undefined":r(e))&&(!this.prefetched.has(e.href)&&e.origin===this.config.siteUrl&&-1===e.href.indexOf("?")&&-1===e.href.indexOf("#")&&!this.regex.excludeUris.test(e.href)&&!this.regex.images.test(e.href))}}],[{key:"run",value:function(){"undefined"!=typeof RocketPreloadLinksConfig&&new n(new RocketBrowserCompatibilityChecker({capture:!0,passive:!0}),RocketPreloadLinksConfig).init()}}]),n}();t.run(); }()); </script> <script type="rocketlazyloadscript" src='https://newslanes.com/wp-includes/js/comment-reply.min.js?ver=6.0.3' id='comment-reply-js' defer></script> <script type="rocketlazyloadscript"> /(trident|msie)/i.test(navigator.userAgent)&&document.getElementById&&window.addEventListener&&window.addEventListener("hashchange",function(){var t,e=location.hash.substring(1);/^[A-z0-9_-]+$/.test(e)&&(t=document.getElementById(e))&&(/^(?:a|select|input|button|textarea)$/i.test(t.tagName)||(t.tabIndex=-1),t.focus())},!1); </script> <script src='https://stats.wp.com/e-202243.js' defer></script> <script> _stq = window._stq || []; _stq.push([ 'view', {v:'ext',j:'1:11.4',blog:'124297285',post:'480461',tz:'-4',srv:'newslanes.com'} ]); _stq.push([ 'clickTrackerInit', '124297285', '480461' ]); </script> <script>window.lazyLoadOptions={elements_selector:"img[data-lazy-src],.rocket-lazyload,iframe[data-lazy-src]",data_src:"lazy-src",data_srcset:"lazy-srcset",data_sizes:"lazy-sizes",class_loading:"lazyloading",class_loaded:"lazyloaded",threshold:300,callback_loaded:function(element){if(element.tagName==="IFRAME"&&element.dataset.rocketLazyload=="fitvidscompatible"){if(element.classList.contains("lazyloaded")){if(typeof window.jQuery!="undefined"){if(jQuery.fn.fitVids){jQuery(element).parent().fitVids()}}}}}};window.addEventListener('LazyLoad::Initialized',function(e){var lazyLoadInstance=e.detail.instance;if(window.MutationObserver){var observer=new MutationObserver(function(mutations){var image_count=0;var iframe_count=0;var rocketlazy_count=0;mutations.forEach(function(mutation){for(var i=0;i<mutation.addedNodes.length;i++){if(typeof mutation.addedNodes[i].getElementsByTagName!=='function'){continue} if(typeof mutation.addedNodes[i].getElementsByClassName!=='function'){continue} images=mutation.addedNodes[i].getElementsByTagName('img');is_image=mutation.addedNodes[i].tagName=="IMG";iframes=mutation.addedNodes[i].getElementsByTagName('iframe');is_iframe=mutation.addedNodes[i].tagName=="IFRAME";rocket_lazy=mutation.addedNodes[i].getElementsByClassName('rocket-lazyload');image_count+=images.length;iframe_count+=iframes.length;rocketlazy_count+=rocket_lazy.length;if(is_image){image_count+=1} if(is_iframe){iframe_count+=1}}});if(image_count>0||iframe_count>0||rocketlazy_count>0){lazyLoadInstance.update()}});var b=document.getElementsByTagName("body")[0];var config={childList:!0,subtree:!0};observer.observe(b,config)}},!1)</script><script data-no-minify="1" async src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-rocket/assets/js/lazyload/17.5/lazyload.min.js"></script><script>function lazyLoadThumb(e){var t='<img data-lazy-src="https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ID/hqdefault.jpg" alt="" width="480" height="360"><noscript><img src="https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ID/hqdefault.jpg" alt="" width="480" height="360"></noscript>',a='<button class="play" aria-label="play Youtube video"></button>';return t.replace("ID",e)+a}function lazyLoadYoutubeIframe(){var e=document.createElement("iframe"),t="ID?autoplay=1";t+=0===this.parentNode.dataset.query.length?'':'&'+this.parentNode.dataset.query;e.setAttribute("src",t.replace("ID",this.parentNode.dataset.src)),e.setAttribute("frameborder","0"),e.setAttribute("allowfullscreen","1"),e.setAttribute("allow", "accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture"),this.parentNode.parentNode.replaceChild(e,this.parentNode)}document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded",function(){var e,t,p,a=document.getElementsByClassName("rll-youtube-player");for(t=0;t<a.length;t++)e=document.createElement("div"),e.setAttribute("data-id",a[t].dataset.id),e.setAttribute("data-query", a[t].dataset.query),e.setAttribute("data-src", a[t].dataset.src),e.innerHTML=lazyLoadThumb(a[t].dataset.id),a[t].appendChild(e),p=e.querySelector('.play'),p.onclick=lazyLoadYoutubeIframe});</script> </body> </html> <!-- This website is like a Rocket, isn't it? Performance optimized by WP Rocket. Learn more: https://wp-rocket.me - Debug: cached@1667081406 -->