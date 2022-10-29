AWAY FROM HOME? How to make sure your pets are well cared for

One of the most difficult parts of planning a trip is finding great pet care when your dog or cat can’t go with you. Options include hiring a professional pet sitter to come into your home once or twice a day, boarding your pet in a pet sitter’s home, leaving pets at a boarding kennel or veterinary clinic or swapping pet care with a trustworthy neighbor or friend. All have pros and cons. Here’s what to consider.

Pet sitters aren’t legally required to have any certifications — anyone can print business cards and offer pet care services. But professional pet sitters meet qualifications set by national associations such as National Association of Professional Pet Sitters (petsitters.org), Pet Sitters International (petsit.com) or Trusted House Sitters (trustedhousesitters.com). Those organizations may require members to carry liability insurance, be bonded, have up-to-date pet first-aid skills or pass a certification course, either their own or one by organizations such as Fear Free Pets (fearfreepets.com/fear-free-pet-sitter-certification-program-overview). Some pet sitters are registered, licensed or certified veterinary technicians or have dog training or animal behavior certifications.

Whether to have a pet sitter come in once or twice daily or have pets board with the sitter depends on the individual animal’s personality as well as owner concerns. Cats usually prefer to stay in their own familiar homes and are fine with having someone come in to scoop the litter box, feed them and offer some playtime before leaving.

Some dogs’ needs can be met with daily visits, but many people prefer to have their dogs in a situation where someone is with them most of the time, including overnight. Pet sitters can stay in your home or board animals at their home. Find out how the pet sitter ensures harmony and safety if they’re caring for animals besides your own.

Some birds, like cats, may prefer to stay in their own homes, but others are more sociable. Our late African ringneck parakeet, Larry, enjoyed the attention he received while staying at the specialty veterinary clinic that provided his health care. Bird stores that board feathered pets may require certain health tests before accepting your bird as a client.

Many boarding kennels resemble resorts these days, with splash pools, agility or other dog sports, and supervised play groups. They may have pet cams so you can check on your pet, luxury suites and a veterinarian on the premises or on call 24/7. Some offer massage or other therapeutic treatments. Piped-in pet-friendly music and aromatherapy may lull them to sleep at bedtime.

Places that board both dogs and cats should keep cat and dog areas well separated so that cats can’t hear and be spooked by the sound of barking.

Get recommendations from friends, your vet or your dog’s groomer, and look beyond Yelp or Google reviews. Choose a facility with staff members who have training or care certifications such as the ones described above, or credentials such as Fear Free boarding and daycare certification. Visit the boarding kennel first and ask for a tour, says veterinary behaviorist Debbie Horwitz. “You should be given one. If not, then don’t go there.”

And while you may not choose to board your pets regularly, Horwitz recommends that all pets should be comfortable with a boarding situation in case of disaster or unexpected hospitalization. “You never know when you will need it,” she says. To gain boarding experience, pets don’t have to stay overnight. “A day stay is helpful, too.”

What about care by friends, family or neighbors? It can be inexpensive and convenient — especially if you take turns caring for each other’s pets — but friendships and family relationships can go down the tubes if something happens to a pet while you’re gone. Be sure they know and agree to all your safety and care routines and consider whether saving some money is worth losing a friendship if anything goes wrong.

Stop nipping in its tracks

Q: When my kids run, my dog runs after them and nips at their heels. How can I stop this behavior?

A: Dogs think this is a fun game, and when kids scream and try to get away, dogs think it’s even more fun. That can lead them to escalate, nipping harder or more frequently or jumping up to grab a sleeve.

Early intervention is important. To put a stop to the nipping, you need to prevent it while teaching a new action for your dog to perform instead, such as walking at your heel, a down-stay, a spin or a roll over.

To prevent the behavior, keep your dog indoors if the kids are playing outside. That can be a good time to start teaching the alternative behavior, since he won’t be distracted by them. Work on a leash, indoors or outdoors, in a low-distraction area. If heeling is the behavior you’re teaching, start at a slow pace, gradually increasing it to a fast walk and then a slow jog or even a run if your vet is OK with that type of activity for your dog.

As your dog gets good at the alternative behavior, gradually add distractions such as someone walking by or the sound of the kids outdoors. Then up the ante with distractions such as a person jogging by or jumping up and down. When those distractions don’t break his focus, move to an area where he would normally chase, such as the backyard, and practice there.

During training, reward your dog with treats, toys and praise for performing the new behavior and staying at your side. Any time your dog becomes overstimulated and tries to run and nip, freeze in place. Drop your training back to a point where he was successful and work back up. — Mikkel Becker

Do you have a pet question? Send it to askpetconnection@gmail.com or visit Facebook.com/DrMartyBecker.

Winning cat books available now

• The Cat Writers Association recently announced the winners of its annual writing contest. Among the winning books were “Claw and Disorder,” by Eileen Watkins, in which cat groomer Cassie McGlone must solve the mysterious death of a cat-loving hoarder, and “The Complete Guide to Adopting a Cat,” by cat behavior consultant Laura Cassiday, who draws on her background working at the Maryland SPCA — as well as input from other shelter and rescue experts — to help adopters choose the perfect cat and integrate their new friend into their home. In “Kitty Sweet Tooth,” a children’s book by Abby Denson and illustrated by Utomaru, a sweets-loving purple cat opens a theater. The bold line art and vibrant illustrations complement the clever and entertaining text. Library Journal calls it “a sweet treat of a story.” Younger children will be charmed into learning their alphabet and numbers by dual winners “ABC Cats: An Alpha-Cat Book” and “123 Cats: A Cat Counting Book,” both by Leslea Newman and Isabella Kung. School Library Journal describes them as “fine feline fun.”

• A Subaru ad, titled “Feel the Wait,” helps bring to life the emotions of shelter pets as they wait for adoption and shines a light on older and physically challenged dogs, who often wait longer than others to find a home. Help them spread the love by promoting the adoption of special-needs pets — or taking one home yourself.

• Dogs never live long enough, but Celine Halioua, founder and CEO of Loyal, a veterinary medicine company, hopes to develop drugs to delay aging in dogs and extend their healthy lifespan. If that works, she’d like to create similar drugs for humans. An article in Wired looks at the prospects: wired.com/story/the-search-for-a-pill-for-dog-and-human-longevity. — Dr. Marty Becker, Kim Campbell Thornton and Mikkel Becker