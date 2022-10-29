Categories
Best Horror Games On Xbox Game Pass


Xbox Game Pass isn’t just one of the best deals in gaming, it’s also a hub for horror that can instantly provide some of the most chilling frights imaginable on console and PC. With hundreds of games to choose from, a fair number of entries from the horror genre were bound to creep in and lurk in the shadows of the subscription service, biding their time until they can strike your download queue.

So which horror games are the best on Game Pass? We’ve gone through the entire catalog, lost several expendable interns, and emerged with these terrifying tales of interactive fun that you can sink your teeth into.

Between new releases such as Scorn and A Plague Tale: Requiem and older titles like The Evil Within 2 and Inside, there are a bunch of great horror and horror-adjacent games available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. With Halloween right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to play some spine-tingling games.



