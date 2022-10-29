Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: October 29th, 2022

A big week for Netflix Original movies that kicks off what many call “prestige season” for the streamer as it releases its biggest movies in the runup to Christmas. Here are our top movie picks for October 29th, 2022.

This week is one of Netflix’s best in creating critical and audience hits, at least when it comes to review scores. Three of their major movies carry the prestigious “certified fresh” label.

The Good Nurse (2022)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama

Director: Tobias Lindholm

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Kim Dickens

Writer: Charles Graeber, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Runtime: 121 min

Rewinding to Wednesday, Netflix added its first big new movie for the week in the form of the biopic drama with sublime performances by both Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne.

If you haven’t checked out the movie based on a recent true story, here’s what you can expect:

“An overburdened ICU nurse leans on her selfless new colleague at work and at home — until a patient’s unexpected death casts him in a suspicious light.”

All Quiet on the Western Front (2022)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Drama, War

Director: Edward Berger

Cast: Daniel Brühl, Albrecht Schuch, Sebastian Hülk

Writer: Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

Runtime: 147 min

This WW1 movie based on the timeless novel that’s been previously adapted before is the best yet and one of the best international movies Netflix has ever produced.

The story follows 17-year-old Paul joining the Western Front in World War I; his initial excitement is soon shattered by the grim reality of life in the trenches.

Having just recently watched the movie, I’m putting it up with the best war movies of all time. That’s it sitting alongside Hacksaw Ridge, The Great Escape and Saving Private Ryan.

Wendell & Wild (2022)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Henry Selick

Cast: Lyric Ross, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele

Writer: Henry Selick, Jordan Peele, Clay McLeod Chapman

Runtime: 105 min

Hoping to bring back the lost (yet expensive art) of stop-motion animation is a pioneer in the space, Henry Selick. He returns for his first major project in over a decade in a movie that Crooked Marquee saying it’s “something special” while adding it’s “a little messy, but so weird and wonderful.”

Simply put, the movie follows a brother duo that strikes a deal with a human girl to bring them into the real world.

In our review, we stated you should “play” the movie adding that you should watch the movie if you loved Caroline, The Nightmare Before Christmas, or Isle of Dogs.

For fans of stop-motion animation, you’ll be treated to Pinocchio in early December and a new Chicken Run movie in 2023.

The Gunman (2015)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime

Director: Pierre Morel

Cast: Sean Penn, Idris Elba, Jasmine Trinca

Writer: Jean-Patrick Manchette, Don MacPherson, Pete Travis

Runtime: 115 min

Added to Netflix out of the blue on Friday (another reason to keep your browser locked on What’s on Netflix) was this Sean Penn action movie.

No, it’s not nearly as good as the movies listed above but if you’re looking for a turn off your brain action thriller, you could do a lot worse.

Blade of the 47 Ronin (2022)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy

Director: Ron Yuan

Cast: Anna Akana, Teresa Ting, Mike Moh

Writer: Aimee Garcia, A.J. Mendez, John Swetnam

Note: this title was only added to Netflix in the United States.

Coming to Netflix exclusively this week alongside a physical and VOD release is the direct-to-video sequel to the Keanu Reeves action movie.

It comes to Netflix via an output deal with Universal 1440 and while the reviews haven’t been particularly strong for the title, fans of martial arts action movies will want to add it to their lists.

In the modern-day sequel, a new class of warriors emerges among the Samurai clans to keep a sought-after sword from falling into the wrong hands.

Poacher (2018)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Short, Action, Crime

Director: Tom Whitworth

Cast: Brian Ogola, Davina Leonard, Lenny Juma

Writer: Davina Leonard, Tom Whitworth

Finally, this week, we wanted to draw your attention to a returning short movie that returns to Netflix relatively recently.

The short is under 30-minutes in length and is about a daring farmer who steals ivory from a group of international terrorists.

It’s an independent movie that will no doubt be buried within the Netflix library again so give it a shot if you haven’t already.

