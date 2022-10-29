Bollycoin and Metakey Co-Create Bollywood’s First Ever Metaverse Event Featuring Kamaal Khan, the Man Behind Oh Oh Jaane Jaana

The event is set to take place on 4th November 2022 at 6 pm IST and includes a giant Bollywood-inspired set inside Decentraland, free for all to attend. The event will include Kamaal Khan welcoming the audience singing and sharing stories and interacting with fans who own Chill Bull or Metakey NFTs.BollyCoin is a project that aims to bring web3 products to Bollywood through a community that uses the BollyCoin token for governance and rewards.Introduced by Salmaan Khan with Dabangg NFTs in Oct-2021 and soon after launching the Chill Bull NFT collection with Metaverse Utility, Bollycoin is ready to launch Bollywood’s first-ever Metaverse event in partnership with The Metakey.The Metakey is a world-class web3 experience studio that designed, developed, and delivered the event space for Into the Bollyverse. The Metakey team specialises in creating immersive virtual events from conception to completion and built an event that would truly encapsulate the spirit of Bollywood.With several partnerships already under their belt, and collaborations such as the Australian Open, the Metakey leverage their hundreds of land parcels across Decentraland, The Sandbox, Somnium Space, etc, to deliver their partners the ultimate virtual experience.“We are aiming to replicate the thrill of a real concert in a virtual world. It merely provides a different opportunity for people to enjoy music from all over the world in one location, and Bollywood is just the beginning,” said Mohsi Khan, Co-Founder of The Metakey.Chill Bull & Metakey NFT Holders will be airdropped Bollywood-themed wearables on the 2nd of November so they can show up to the event in their Bollywood wearable swag.The first 1000 people to show up to the event will be airdropped wearables after the event. The main stage of the event will include a portal to a mini-game through which winners can win another special wearable.The event will include interaction with Kamaal Khan where he will share stories of his career journey and get up close and personal along with a live performance and a duet.One lucky Chill Bull NFT owner will get a chance to perform a duet of Oh Oh Jane Jana with Kamaal Khan through the #SingwithKamaalKhan competition taking place on Kamaal Khan and Bollycoin’s social media pages. The competition winner will be announced by the 3rd of November.“This event will be the first time people can experience something tangible from India and Bollywood in the metaverse space and a demonstration of Bollycoin’s vision to bring web3 products to the entertainment space,” said Suraj Vishwakarma, Core team member of Bollycoin

Link to the announcement teaser on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkLZr3hDVZY/



Link to join the event:

https://events.decentraland.org/event/?id=3c0e923f-fdcf-4cdf-9d8b-c225189843da