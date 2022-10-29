Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: How to get the Burger King Operator Skin

As you’ve probably heard by now, Call of Duty and Burger King have teamed up for a cross-promotion that rewards people with a specially themed Operator skin for use in the game. All you have to do is purchase the Modern Warfare 2 meal and you will get the in-game Operator skin. It’s that easy.

Well, actually it isn’t — at least not if you live in the United States. According to reports, the Burger King promotion is running in 40 countries worldwide and for some odd reason, the United States is not one of them.

The Burger King promotion is available in 40 countries worldwide (across Europe, and more). Does not appear to be in the U.S. Check your local Burger King site to see if the site has a “Call of Duty” Meal listed. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 25, 2022

We’re talking about a country founded on fast food not having access to a promotion for one of the biggest games of the year. Maybe Burger King figures they don’t need to incentivize Americans to eat their food.

In any case, there is actually a way for you to obtain the Burger King Operator Skin in Modern Warfare 2, but you’re probably going to have to shell out quite a bit of money. It seems people are selling codes for the Burger King Operator skin on eBay right now. Most of the prices seem to be going for around $20-$30 but I’ve also seen offers as high as $40.

Apparently, the codes aren’t region-locked, so you should still be able to use the codes (as long as they are legit) even if you live in an area outside of where the promotion is running. I haven’t actually confirmed this to be true personally, but mostly because I don’t want to spend $20 on a cosmetic that really won’t improve my pitiful kill/death ratio anyway.

It’s also unclear how rare these codes are. It sounds like every Modern Warfare 2 value meal comes with a code. If that’s the case and there’s no limited amount of codes, then the rules of supply and demand figure to apply, hopefully resulting in a decrease in price on the secondhand market. Eventually, everyone who wants the skin now will have purchased it, paying top dollar, and the market will become flooded with codes. At that point, if someone has purchased a meal, they might just be looking to recoup their money and selling the code for like $5-$10. That’s much more manageable, although I still wouldn’t pay it.