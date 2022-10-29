Chainsaw Man: 8 Devils And Fiends From The Anime That Will Haunt Your Nightmares

A few weeks into Crunchyroll’s newest anime Chainsaw Man, and we’ve already seen a ton of horrifying monsters. And as the show rolls on, we keep seeing more and more devils that need to be killed. Also available on Hulu, the show follows a devil hunter named Denji, and his devil pup Pochita, who sacrifices himself to save Denji’s life. Now, the two are joined, and Denji can turn into Chainsaw Man–a man with chainsaws on his arms and on his head.

Aside from the titular character, the anime series has plenty of other devils, which are supernatural creatures born in Hell that feed on humanity’s fear and their shape revolves around some sort of human word or name.

There are also fiends, which are a little different than devils. A fiend is a devil that’s taken control of someone’s corpse, also called a Devilman. By Episode 2, we meet our first fiend, and from there, the list will grow and grow.

Considering how cool these devils look, we thought it would be a good idea to list them all off. So as the series goes on, you’ll find every devil and fiend shown on the series. Let us know which one is your favorite in the comments below.

In GameSpot’s Chainsaw Man Episode 1 review, Mat Elfring said, “MAPPA is delivering some top-notch animation here, and with all the devils, blood, and guts, this is the perfect anime to watch on–or near–Halloween. Although we only received one episode for review, it’s one of the best premiere experiences for an anime we’ve seen in quite some time.”

Below, here’s every devil and fiend that’s appeared on Chainsaw Man.

