Climate change activist glues himself to desk during live talk show





Climate change activist Jelle de Graaf had been appearing on the Dutch television show Jinek to discuss Just Stop Oil protesters glueing themselves to Vermeer’s The Girl with the Pearl Earring earlier this week. As the presenter lead the debate, Mr de Graaf jumped onto the desk and pulled out a small container of glue and proceeded to slather his hands with the adhesive before slamming them onto the table. As presenter Beau van Erven Dorens looked on stunned, the climate activist launched into a rant about the media ignoring the threat of the climate emergency.

Mr de Graaf said: “I’m stuck here on a live program and I’m going to talk about the climate and the ecological crisis here. “You have a duty to report honestly about the climate and ecological crisis. A duty that you are failing to fulfill. The lives of all of us are at stake.” Mr van Erven Dorens attempted to intervene to interrupt the protester but was quickly rebuked: “People are dying, and you’re talking about the Donald Duck.” The programme had been covering a series of topics before moving on to the climate change debate, including Donald Duck’s birthday. JUST IN: Putin blames Royal Navy for gas pipeline explosion in ‘false claims of an epic scale’

Mr de Graaf was removed during an advertisement break alongside the whole desk he had glued himself on. The TV presenter said: “He’s off the table now, is backstage, had a coke and he’s doing well.” He added: “I saw that he was very nervous. I tried to reassure him. I thought it was quite unsympathetic because other guests did not speak. “Although his supporters will love this. But I don’t think the message gets across that way.” READ MORE: Raging driver brutally drags climate protester off the road as blockades cripple France

Two members of the climate organisation attempted to glue themselves to the painting inside The Hague’s Mauritshuis, which resulted in the arrest of three people. The museum later confirmed the painting had not been damaged as it was protected by a sheet of glass. In a statement, they said: “Art is defenceless and the Mauritshuis strongly rejects trying to damage it for whatever purpose.” Climate change organisations including Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion have repeatedly targeted artworks to raise awareness about the climate emergency. Earlier this month, two protesters threw tomato soup at Vincent Van Gogh’s Sunflowers inside The National Gallery. And over the summer, activists damaged the frame of a copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper kept at The Royal Academy of Art.