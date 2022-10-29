Coco Gauff, the only active female tennis player with signature shoe, adds new variant to collection

Earlier this year, Coco Gauff created history off the tennis court by becoming the only active female tennis player with a signature shoe model of her own, partnering with sponsor New Balance. Now, to celebrate a contract extension with the sports footwear giant, Gauff and New Balance have added a new colorway to the Coco CG1 brand.

The 18-year-old recently signed a new multi-year endorsement extension with New Balance. Gauff first inked an endorsement deal with New Balance when she was just 14 years old.

In July, Gauff and the brand introduced the Coco CG1 shoe model, making the American tennis superstar the only WTA player with a signature shoe. The latest deal will see the addition of a new color variant to the show, set to be released on November 3.

The latest colorway will be quite different than the launch colorway, which was predominantly white with shades of pink and a bit of orange.

Gauff spoke about her contract extension with New Balance, expressing her sheer excitement after signing a new deal and continuing to collaborate with the brand that she first associated with as a junior player.

“I couldn’t ask for a more committed team that is forward-thinking in their approach and match my love for the game with their passion for quality and creativity. New Balance has supported me since my junior tennis years and has been by my side for the biggest moments of my career,” Coco Gauff told Forbes.

“The team feels like family, so it was an easy decision to extend with a team that has embraced me as a person and genuinely works to help bring out my best,” she added.

