Day 7 – City of Playford Tennis International

29 October 2022 | Tennis SA

The semifinals have been completed and the stage has been set for a big final day at the City of Playford Tennis International.

The men’s final will feature 21-year-old fifth seed Rinky Hijikata (NSW) against sixth seed from Japan, Rio Noguchi. Hijikata defeated Max Purcell (NSW) 6-1 6-1, while Noguchi defeated Omar Jasika (Vic) 7-6(4) 7-5.

On the women’s side, sixth seed Kimberly Birrell (Qld) had a relatively straightforward win over fourth seed Na-Lae Han (KOR) 6-4 6-1, with third seed Maddison Inglis (WA) ending Lizette Cabrera’s (Qld) eight match winning streak in a tough two hour match 6-1 4-6 6-1.

The doubles finals brought the day to a close with the all-Australian parings coming out on top. Jeremy Beale (Vic) and Calum Puttergill (Qld) defeated Noguchi and Yusuke Takahashi (JPN) 7-6(2) 6-4 to win the men’s, while Alexandra Bozovic (NSW) and Talia Gibson (WA) defeated top seeds Han and Priska Madelyn Nugroho (INA) 7-5 6-4.

Both finals will be played at 10:00 am on Sunday.

Updated draws and orders of play for Sunday 30 October now available here