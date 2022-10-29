DEAL OF THE DAY: Aldi slashes £40 off Specialbuys in massive home sale

Just in time for the winter, Aldi is offering shoppers a massive sale on its home and cookware with this Specialbuys sale. Whether you’re after a soft rug to insulate the home or cheap cookware, there’s plenty available with this offer.

Aldi’s Specialbuy sale comes as perfect timing as Brits are searching for ways they can keep their homes warm without increasing the heating bill.

Available now, Aldi has reduced its home Specialbuys by 50 percent off, and shoppers can save as much as £40 off furniture, candles, bedding and more.

It’s smart to take advantage of this sale as Aldi is unlikely to do a Black Friday discount and it’s ideal for finding alternative heating solutions like rugs, throws and thick bedding.

You can also find discounts on its most popular Specialbuys including the Hurricane Candles, which are praised by shoppers for its beautiful scent and long burn time.