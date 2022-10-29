Destin, Florida

by David Payne



(Goldenrod, the cultural hub of the Occident)

A Cat 5 storm surge will make clear the lack of wisdom in “developing” Destin. I know people who have places there, and I understand why they love to go there. But Nature has a way…

Regarding Leroy Collins, he was one of the early enlightened Florida governors, part of the transition of the Florida Democratic Party to fully embracing all of its residents. The transition suffered a setback immediately after Governor Collins, but the train had left the station, thank God.

We went on to elect Democrats like Bob Graham and Reuben Askew, two of the brightest lights in the governor’s mansion. To complement Governor Graham, we had one of the nation’s best commissioners of education, Betty Castor, and one of the best directors of environmental protection, Carol Browner. I got spoiled by good executive governance at the state level. It was a very different Florida.