Dr Disrespect gives bad review of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

YouTuber Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm spent a large chunk of 2022 bashing Call of Duty: Warzone while promoting his own battle royale from his studio Midnight Society. Now, Dr Disrespect has given Modern Warfare 2 a shot and has an unsurprising summary of his experience.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was highly anticipated up to its release on October 28. Gamers had been enjoying the campaign for a week at that point and were excited to dive into multiplayer. But Dr Disrespect wasn’t feeling it.

Dr Disrespect rates Modern Warfare 2 on the Docometer

Dr Disrespect ended his stream on October 28 with a quick review of Modern Warfare 2. He gave the game a 4.5 out of 10.

“Let me break down everything. The glitching and everything that was happening, that was kind of a little pain in the a—. For a triple-A, $100 million marketing budgeted game. Weapons feel weird when you start putting a thousand attachments on them. They get worse and worse,” Dr Disrespect explained.

The Two Time seemed adamant that the weapons were a big part of the problem. He was unable to find a weapon to consistently use and enjoy. He also didn’t like the movement in the game, ranting that he wasn’t able to dolphin dive into shooting his weapon or slide and bunny hop and slide cancel while attacking. Without those movement options in the game at all, Dr Disrespect felt it was “very restrictive.”

Dr Disrespect also had some issues with some of Infinity Ward’s choices, like the audio levels and the lack of a mini-map. These are sentiments that have been echoed by the majority of competitive Call of Duty players since the beta. Despite frustration from participating gamers, Infinity Ward released a blog stating that it was sticking with these updates.

The Doc’s overall feeling about the game is that it’s “mid.”

Despite his negative feedback, his community responded to his Modern Warfare 2 stream with positivity. Many felt that it was fun watching him navigate the multiplayer, even if they enjoyed the game themselves. Some fans called him the greatest entertainer of all time. It’s clearly been fun for fans to watch Dr Disrespect struggle with his love-hate relationship for the franchise.