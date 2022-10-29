Elon Musk has fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. From blunt text messages and clashes over bots to lawsuits and a poop emoji, here’s a history of their relationship.

Musk asked whether Twitter was “dying” and then U-turned on joining its board









Reuters







It didn’t take long for the relationship to sour.

Musk tweeted on April 9 that some of Twitter’s most-followed accounts “tweet rarely and post very little content.” “Is Twitter dying?” he asked.

Agrawal understandably didn’t like the tweet.

“You are free to tweet ‘is Twitter dying?’ or anything else about Twitter — but it’s my responsibility to tell you that it’s not helping me make Twitter better in the current context,” Agrawal texted Musk later that day.

“What did you get done this week?” Musk replied less than two minutes later in a string of texts. “I’m not joining the board. This is a waste of time. Will make an offer to take Twitter private.”

“Can we talk?” Agrawal replied. Musk didn’t appear to respond to him, per the message logs published as part of the lawsuit, but he did reply to a message from Taylor and told him that Twitter needed “drastic action.”