Engadget Podcast: iPad and iPad Pro review (2022) | Engadget

This week, Devindra and Deputy Editor Nathan Ingraham dive into Apple’s latest iPad and iPad Pro. The new base iPad seemingly justifies its price, but it also leaves out plenty of consumers who were well-served by the old $329 iPad. We hope that model sticks around for a long while. Also, we discuss if anyone needs M2 power in an iPad Pro (why not just get a MacBook?!), and we prepare for Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter. (Note: When this episode was recorded, his acquisition wasn’t finalized yet.)

Topics

1:40: iPad and iPad Pro (2022) reviews

25:50: Surface Pro 9 5G review

37:10: Elon Musk is buying Twitter, for real

50:20: Brief thoughts on God of War Ragnarok

52:50: Pop culture picks: Barbarian is on HBO Max, thoughts on Bad Sisters

