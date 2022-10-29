FSC Wins Skyline Conference Women’s Tennis Championship

#1 Farmingdale State – 5, #2 St. Joseph’s-Long Island – 1

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. | For the third time in the last four seasons, Farmingdale State has won the Skyline Conference Women’s Tennis Championship. The top-seeded Rams hosted #2 St. Joseph’s-Long Island on Saturday and won 5-1, with senior and #1 player Anastasia Hoffman (Massapequa, N.Y.) named the Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament.

Hoffman and freshman Amanda Jones (Mastic Beach, N.Y.) combined for an 8-1 victory at top-flight doubles to open the match and put FSC (12-4) in front, 1-0.

The two teams split second and third doubles as sophomore Lien Collings (Merrick, N.Y.) and freshman MacKenzie Gisler (Ronkonkoma, N.Y.) tallied an 8-4 win in the second slot, before senior Mia Murrell (Shirley, N.Y.) and freshman Mikayla DeMaria (West Babylon, N.Y.) fell 8-5 in the third position.

Gisler put the Rams ahead 3-1 with a 6-0, 6-3 decision over SJ-LI’s Haley Celona in the fourth singles match.

Farmingdale State took a 4-1 advantage after Hoffman defeated Angela Avecillas Martinez at #1 singles.

The clinching point came at #5 singles as freshman Heather McGullam (Hauppauge, N.Y.) captured fifth singles, 6-3, 6-3.

The second, third and sixth singles, which were closely contested, remained unfinished.

Farmingdale State has earned the Skyline Conference’s automatic bid into the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships in May.

