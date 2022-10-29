FSU’s Miller to miss half of season over benefit

Florida State freshman Baba Miller will miss the first half of the 2022-23 season after losing an appeal of an NCAA penalty over a travel benefit, the school announced.

In a release from the school, Florida State said Miller, a 6-foot-11 forward who played for Spain’s under-18 national team over the summer, received travel from his native country to the United States and back to attend a training camp prior to his commitment to the Seminoles. Miller and his family repaid the benefit upon learning of the violation, the school said.

But the NCAA Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement denied Florida State’s appeal, and Miller will not be able to play for the Seminoles until Jan. 11 against Wake Forest.

“I am very disappointed with the committee’s decision based on the facts presented,” Florida State athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement. “The decision seems disproportionate and inconsistent in today’s modern environment. It’s unfortunate that Baba will have to endure this penalty.”

Miller had been considered one of the top international prospects committing to the college route in the Class of 2022. He had 11 points and seven rebounds in an exhibition win over Newberry College on Thursday.