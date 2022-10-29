Furious Londoners lose patience with mob as protester dragged off road

Britons are outraged at more Just Stop Oil protests throughout London this Saturday. In a statement on Twitter, they said: At noon today, 61 Just Stop Oil supporters stopped traffic on Charing Cross Road, Kensington High Street, Kennington Road and Blackfriars Road, demanding that the Government halts all new oil and gas consents and licences.”

In a video, a man storms off after taking a Just Stop Oil banner while swearing.

Later on, the man in a grey sweatshirt grabs a protector sitting on a crossing and pulls him off.

He shouts “I’ve got work to do” as the group defend themselves by saying “we’re not aggressive”.

MORE TO FOLLOW