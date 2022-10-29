Here’s What 38 “SNL” Cast Members Looked Like On Their First Episode VS What They Look Like In 2022

Saturday Night Live is a staple in many households.
And everyone has their favorite cast members, but it’s hard to believe how long ago some of our faves were on the show!
So let’s take a look at some of the most memorable SNL players when they first joined the show vs today in 2022.
1.
Here’s Molly Shannon when she joined the cast in 1995.
And here she is 27 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
2.
Here’s Tracy Morgan when he first joined the cast in 1996.
And here he is 26 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
3.
Here’s Maya Rudolph when she joined the cast in 2000.
And here she 22 years later is in 2022.
4.
Here’s Jimmy Fallon when he joined the cast in 1998.
And here he is 24 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
5.
Here’s Tim Meadows when he joined the cast in 1991.
And here he is 31 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
6.
Here’s Amy Poehler when she joined the cast in 2001.
And here she is 21 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
7.
Here’s Taran Killam when he joined the cast in 2010.
And here he is 12 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
8.
Here’s Cheri Oteri when she joined the cast in 1995.
And here she is 27 years later in 2022.
Now here they are together.
9.
Here’s Bobby Moynihan when he joined the cast in 2008.
And here he is 14 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
10.
Here’s Kenan Thompson when he joined the cast in 2003.
And here he is 19 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
11.
Here’s Sasheer Zamata when she joined the show in 2014.
And here she is eight years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
12.
Here’s Chris Kattan when he joined the cast in 1996.
And here he is 26 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
13.
Here’s Tina Fey when she joined the cast in 2000.
And here she is 22 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
14.
Here’s Pete Davidson when he joined the cast in 2014.
And here he is eight years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
15.
Here’s Julia Sweeney when she joined the show in 1990.
And here she is 32 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
16.
Here’s Adam Sandler when he joined the cast in 1991.
And here he is 31 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
17.
Here’s Rachel Dratch when she joined the cast in 1999.
And here she is 23 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
18.
Here’s Fred Armisen when he joined the cast in 2002.
And here he is 20 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
19.
Here’s Andy Samberg when he joined the cast in 2005.
And here he is 17 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
20.
Here’s Cecily Strong when she first joined the cast in 2012.
And here she is 10 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
21.
Here’s Chris Rock when he joined the cast in 1990.
And here he is 32 years later in 2022.
And now here they are side by side.
22.
Here’s Jane Curtin as part of the original 1975 cast.
And here she is 47 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
23.
Here’s Seth Myers when he joined the cast in 2001.
And here he is 21 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
24.
Here’s Eddie Murphy when he joined the cast in 1980.
And here he is 42 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
25.
Here’s Kate McKinnon when she joined the cast in 2012.
And here she is 10 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
26.
Here’s Will Ferrell when he joined the cast in 1995.
And here he is 27 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
27.
Here’s Julia Louis-Dreyfus when she joined the cast in 1982.
And here she is 40 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
28.
Here’s Chevy Chase as part of the original 1975 cast.
And here he is 47 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
29.
Here’s Kristen Wiig when she joined the cast in 2005.
And here she is 17 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
30.
Here’s Mike Myers when he joined the cast in 1989.
And here he is 33 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
31.
Here’s Dana Carvey when he joined the cast in 1986.
And here he is 36 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
32.
Here’s Vanessa Bayer when she joined the cast in 2010.
And here she is 12 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
33.
Here’s Jay Pharaoh when he joined the cast in 2010.
And here he is 12 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
34.
Here’s Rob Schneider when he joined the cast in 1990.
And here he is 32 years later in 2022.
And now here they are side by side.
35.
Here’s Casey Wilson when she joined the cast in 2008.
And here she is 14 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
36.
Here’s Ana Gasteyer when she joined the cast in 1996.
And here she is 26 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
37.
Here’s Bill Hader when he joined the cast in 2005.
And here he is 17 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
38.
Here’s David Spade when he joined the cast in 1990.
And here he is 31 years later in 2022.
Now here they are side by side.
Who are your favorite SNL cast members? Let us know in the comments below!
