Households eligible for 50% discount on TV licence





In order to watch live programming, Britons need to pay for a television licence for their home. It is also needed to stream live content from streaming services, such as BBC iPlayer and Amazon Prime. Some families are able to apply for a discount which takes 50 percent off the TV licence fee.

The BBC is responsible for managing the TV licence fee as the country's primary public broadcaster. Despite this, the Government is in charge of setting any potential discounts for people who may need assistance. In regards to the 50 percent discount, people who are registered as legally blind, or live with someone who is blind, will be able to claim it. Currently, the cost of a television licence in the UK is £159 for a colour licence and £53.50 for a black and white licence if someone were to pay full cost.

Taking the discount into account, a television licence for a blind person would cost £79.50 for colour and £26.75 for a black and white TV licence. As it stands, there are over two million people living and dealing with some form of sight loss in the UK, according to NHS statistics. From this group, around 360,000 are registered as legally blind or partially sighted by the public health provider. To apply for this discount, potential claimants will need to prove to the TV Licensing body that they are legally blind.

Examples of what are considered qualifying documentation include Certificate of Visual Impairment (CVI) or a BD8 Certificate. Furthermore, a letter from an eye surgeon confirming an applicant's blindness and a certificate from someone's Local Authority is also acceptable. It should be noted that anyone who is registered as only partially sighted or visually impaired will not be eligible for the TV licence discount. After proof has been given to assessors, successful claimants of the discount will not need to show their evidence again when renewing their licence.

When applying for the first time, applicants must send their documentation to the following address: TV Licensing Blind Concession Group Darlington DL98 1TL Anyone who is interested in applying for this concession can begin their claim on the TV Licensing website. Due to the licence fee being frozen for two years, this means the half-off discount will cost £79.50. Those who live with someone who is blind can also claim this concession as part of the same household.

On its website, TV Licensing states: “If you or someone you live with is blind (severely sight impaired), regardless of their age, you can apply for a blind concession. “If you already have a TV Licence, but it isn’t in the name of the person who is blind, you’ll need to transfer the licence into their name. “You can do this by making a first time blind application. You’ll just need to enter the existing TV Licence number for your address when you apply. “If the blind (severely sight impaired) person is under 18, a different process will apply.”