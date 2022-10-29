How to watch Liverpool vs Leeds United match anywhere

How to watch Liverpool vs Leeds United in the UK, Spain, USA or anywhere with a VPN.

Want to find out how to watch Liverpool vs Leeds United online and on your TV? We’ve got all of the details on the hotly-anticipated Premier League clash in Anfield tonight. And this is definitely not a match that you’ll want to miss, with Liverpool looking to bag another three points after their loss to Nottingham Forest. Kick-off is scheduled at 7:45pm tonight (Saturday October 29, 2022) with coverage starting from 7:00pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Premier League in the UK. For those watching abroad, the rights to Man Utd vs Liverpool have been secured by DAZN.

How To Watch Liverpool vs Leeds United In The UK

Sky Sports Main Event (Sky TV channel 401, Virgin TV 360 channel 511, BT TV channel 440) and Sky Sports Premier League (Sky TV channel 402, Virgin TV 360 channel 512, BT TV channel 441) have exclusive rights to the fixture in the UK. Coverage starts from 7.00pm, with kick-off set to take place at 7.45pm tonight. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League are available on Sky Go, which can be downloaded on iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, games consoles, and more. For a limited time, Sky has slashed the cost of its Sky Sports package for new customers from £51 down to £44 per month. That’s a saving of £126 over the course of the 18-month contract. You’ll also get a Sky Q box with 300 live TV channels, a Netflix subscription, 500 on-demand boxsets from Sky, HBO Max and Peacock, and free broadband until 2023. It’s one of the best Sky deals we’ve seen in a while …but it isn’t around for much longer.

Liverpool vs Leeds United – Everything You Need To Know Date Saturday October 29, 2022 Location Anfield Stadium, Liverpool Time 7:45pm UK time / 8:45pm European time / 2:45pm US East Coast How To Watch UK: Sky Sports Main Event (Sky TV 401, Virgin TV 511, BT 440) / Spain: DAZN / USA: NBC Sports

Away From Home, But Want To Watch Liverpool Vs Leeds United?

If you’re already subscribed to Sky TV, but you won’t be back home in time to watch Liverpool Vs Leeds United tonight, it’s possible to livestream the Premier League fixture from your Android, iPhone, iPad or laptop using Sky Go. You can login to Sky Go as soon as you’ve placed an order for Sky TV – so even if you signed up for the satellite television package today and haven’t arranged for an engineer to instal your dish, you’ll still be able to stream from Sky Go. Outside of the UK? If you’re currently abroad on holiday or a work trip, you’ll need to use a VPN to stream the game as if you’re on the sofa at home. In our opinion, the best VPN for streaming is ExpressVPN. For a limited time, you’ll get three months free when you sign-up for the top-rated VPN to catch all of the action from Old Trafford.

How To Watch Liverpool Vs Leeds United In The USA

Stateside? The Premier League rights were secured by NBC ahead of the 2022/23 season, so you’ll need to be subscribed to NBC Sports or Peacock to watch the game tonight.

How To Watch Liverpool vs Leeds United In Spain

If you’re living in Spain, the rights to Liverpool vs Leeds United fall to sport streaming service DAZN. From August 1, DAZN shook-up its subscription tiers in Spain. First up, DAZN Essential costs €12.99 per month (or €129.99 per year) and includes access to everything on DAZN (Boxing, Basketball, Premier League, Golf) except LaLiga. If you want to stream LaLiga on DAZN, you’ll need to pay €18.99 per month, with no option to pay annually. A combined offering, DAZN Total, will cost €24.99 per month or €19.99 per month if you commit to an annual plan.

When Is Liverpool vs Leeds United?

Liverpool face off against Leeds on Saturday October 29, 2022 in Anfield at 7:45PM and it’ll be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Premier League. It’ll also be on at 2:45PM ET and 8:45PM CST.

Liverpool Vs Leeds United: Everything You Need To Know