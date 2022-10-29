Infinity Ward Provides Update on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Game Crashing Party Bug

Following Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reports of a nasty bug that causes the game to crash after joining a party, developer Infinity Ward provides an update. With the newest Call of Duty title launching this week, players have found a lot ot love with the various modes that arrived alongside the game. However, like many modern game releases, Modern Warfare 2 isn’t a perfect experience and has its own fair share of glitches and other bugs.





Early access players got a taste of these issues through the campaign which ranged from a variety of visual related issues to more game breaking bugs like one in the Borderline that saw a player unable to make any progress after hitting a checkpoint. With the launch of multiplayer players ran into newer issues related to unlocking the Vault Edition content, as well as a return of the infamous Scan and Repair PC error. However, the latest reported bug has been a major thorn in the side of players regardless of the platform they’re on.

With multiplayer a major part of Call of Duty games, it’s only natural for players to want to group up in a party to play. Unfortunately, there’s a bug inside Modern Warfare 2 which can cause the game to completely crash after joining up in a party. There’s been plenty of discussion surrounding this issue and thankfully, the discourse has clearly reached the developers at Infinity Ward. While the issue seems to be inconsistent, it’s clearly still a major problem for players who want to group up.

In a new Tweet, Infinity Ward responded to an earlier acknowledgment of the party bug. Thanking the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 community for their patience, the studio confirmed that a fix is on the way, but won’t be ready until the morning of October 30 pacific time. Unfortunately, the root cause of the issue has not been identified, meaning fans don’t have a surefire way to avoid the issue, so they’ll simply need to deal with the situation until the fix is issued.

As disappointing as these bugs can be, Infinity Ward has seemingly been quick to fix issues. In fact, the dual beta sessions a few months ago featured a ton of fixes and the full release of Modern Warfare 2 contained tons of changes to third person mode, with many stemming from feedback by the community. Still, as a live service title, the work will never be done and even now, fans have compiled a list of missing features they want added to Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

