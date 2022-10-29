Is Armageddon Time starring Anne Hathaway on Netflix?

The 115-minute feature Armageddon Time made on a $15 million budget, boasts an impressive cast and an intriguing story that viewers will not want to miss. The critically acclaimed endeavor with impressive scores on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s no secret several Netflix users may be wondering if its an option for them to enjoy.

The movie Finland Empire called “A Searing Portrait of America” is written and directed by James Gray, who has a slew of notable credits under his belt, including Ad Astra, The Lost City of Z, and We Own the Night. The captivating narrative is a coming-of-age story about an American Jewish student named Paul Graff who struggles with his experiences witnessing prejudice towards his African American Friend Johnny and himself.

The cast for the film is a star-studded affair featuring so many big names, including Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, and Anthony Hopkins. In addition, Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain plays former President Donald Trump’s sister Maryanne Trump in the riveting flick.

When Armageddon Time premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, it received a seven-minute standing ovation, something that doesn’t happen every day.

Is Armageddon Time starring Anne Hathaway available on Netflix?

The well-crafted feature has a lot going for it, and many factors make it an ideal experience to enjoy from start to finish. But unfortunately, subscribers will not get to witness the motion picture because Armageddon Time is not available to watch on Netflix.

However, do not fear because the streaming service offers many excellent alternatives. Some of the exceptional options ready to stream now include Roma, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Hillbilly Elegy, just to name a few.

Where you can stream Armageddon Time starring Anne Hathaway

Armageddon Time received a limited release on October 28, 2022. On Nov. 4, 2022, the motion picture will expand nationwide.

You can check out the trailer below: