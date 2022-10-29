It’s just business: Brighton and Chelsea’s relationship as Potter returns

Brighton and Hove Albion will have lost eight key staff to Chelsea in just over eight weeks if head of recruitment Paul Winstanley continues the unprecedented run of transfers between two Premier League clubs.

A chain of events since the end of August has seen head coach Graham Potter, a chunk of his backroom team, and influential Spanish defender Marc Cucurella all swap the Amex Stadium for Stamford Bridge.

Brighton, meanwhile, have borrowed England Under-21s defender Levi Colwill for the season as part of the Cucurella deal and bought midfielder Billy Gilmour from Chelsea.

But it’s been mainly one-way traffic from the south coast to south west London. That is until today, when Potter makes what could be spicy return to the Amex.

But how has the upheaval affected the relationship between the two clubs?

There is disappointment and frustration in the corridors of power at Brighton, but no anger or resentment; there is an awareness of their size and where they stand in the pecking order, but the club is comfortable in their own skin.

They have complete faith in their model, overseen by owner-chairman Tony Bloom, of allowing staff to move on to bigger jobs for more money combined with succession planning that enables them to absorb the blows.



Roberto De Zerbi upon being announced as Brighton manager, with owner-chairman Tony Bloom beside him (Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images)

There are caveats. They won’t tolerate backhand dealings or secret approaches. If another club wants to take a member of staff, they expect them to make an approach through the proper channels.

Also, the sums have to be right for them, whether that is transfer fees for players or appropriate compensation for staff, reflecting the terms of their contracts and their value to the club.

For example, technical director Dan Ashworth was put on gardening leave from February until May, when a compensation deal was finally agreed for his move to Newcastle as sporting director.

If these key criteria are met, Brighton don’t believe it’s right to stand in the way of anybody being given an opportunity to advance their careers, with the accompanying financial rewards.

In this respect, they believe football shouldn’t be different to any other business. Why should players or staff be held to a higher standard? Why should they be handcuffed or regarded as disloyal when in any other walk of life someone progressing in their career is treated as routine?

It’s unfortunate timing for Brighton that their highest-ever top-flight finish — ninth under Potter in May — coincided with the takeover of Chelsea, followed by root and branch reform.

There were boardroom changes, including Todd Boehly — who led the takeover consortium —becoming chairman, followed by senior members of staff from the Roman Abramovich era leaving.

Petr Cech, the club’s popular former goalkeeper, left his increasingly influential role as technical and performance advisor at the end of June. Data analyst Benjamin Weber also left, as did head of international scouting Scott McLachlan, and loan player technical coach Christophe Lollichon.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel was sacked at the start of September following a 1-0 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. He was accompanied through the departures lounge by assistant Zsolt Low and coach Arno Michels.

Boehly and co had lots of holes to fill. Enter Brighton, from whom Chelsea had already bought Cucurella just before the close of the transfer window at the end of August, when Potter was still in charge.

Potter was hired and took with him assistant Billy Reid, coach Bjorn Hamberg and player recruiter Kyle Macaulay, which wasn’t unexpected as all three worked with him at Swedish side Ostersunds and at Swansea.



Billy Reid, Graham Potter and Bjorn Hamberg (Photo: Robin Jones via Getty Images)

More controversially, as far as some Brighton fans are concerned, Potter also took with him two long servants of the club in former-captain-turned-coach Bruno Saltor and goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts.

Now Winstanley, head of recruitment since January 2015, is likely to join them in a wider-ranging director of football-type role.

Although Winstanley would be Boehly’s appointment, it’ll be made with a recommendation from Potter after more than three years in the same building. Winstanley worked closely with Macaulay, who Potter knows well.

On Wednesday, Laurence Stewart joined Chelsea as technical director from French side AS Monaco, and the following day Joe Shields joined from Southampton as co-director of recruitment and talent.

Stewart, Shields and Christopher Vivell, formerly of RB Leipzig, who is also expected to join Chelsea as technical director, have all previously been part of multi-club models, which is Boehly’s intention at Chelsea.

Brighton have no complaints about Chelsea’s conduct throughout their hiring spree. They have come through the front door on each occasion.

Negotiations have been cordial and business-like, mainly taking place between Boehly and Brighton chief executive Paul Barber, who is responsible for the day-to-day running of the club on behalf of Bloom.

Brighton knew that the better they did under Potter, the greater the risk of losing him. They were fourth in the table after thrashing Leicester 5-2 at home when Chelsea made their move last month.

Brighton were philosophical about the staff he took with him. Swansea were similarly disrupted when Brighton lured Potter, Reid, Hamberg and Macaulay to the club in May 2019.

They also understood why Saltor and Roberts went: big money, bigger jobs and if they stayed there was no guarantee of their future under Potter’s then-unknown successor.

Early evidence suggests Brighton have done well out of the Cucurella deal, selling him for a fee that should eventually rise to over £60million ($69m) with add-ons. Since joining Chelsea he is yet to rediscover the form that made him so appealing after he was signed for £15million from Getafe in 2021.



Marc Cucurella is yet to rediscover the form that made him such an attractive prospect for Chelsea in the summer (Photo: Marc Atkins via Getty Images)

What of Winstanley? Although he’s been an integral part of recruitment since joining in September 2014, he’s only one cog of a wheel driven by Bloom’s recruitment data.

Also, Mike Cave, who is joining as assistant technical director to David Weir after nearly nine years at Fulham, has effective negotiating skills.

Potter’s successor as head coach, Italian Roberto De Zerbi, has brought in his own player recruiter, Salvatore Monaco, among seven new members of the revamped backroom team.

Sam Jewell, son of former Bradford City, Sheffield Wednesday, Wigan, Derby and Ipswich manager Paul Jewell, is highly regarded for the work he’s done over four years as emerging talent recruitment and scouting manager.

Losing Winstanley isn’t expected to hurt Brighton too much, as Chelsea are mainly dealing in a different, higher-level market.

Although the optics appear to reflect a cosy relationship with Chelsea, Brighton are prepared to negotiate hard with any club, providing the aforementioned conditions are met.

Ben White was sold to Arsenal in the summer of 2021 for £50million, Yves Bissouma to Tottenham this summer for £25million. Ashworth has joined Dan Burn, who went back to Newcastle in January for £13million.

Cucurella would have been sold to Manchester City, not Chelsea, if they’d been prepared to meet the asking price, while Neal Maupay went to Everton in August for £15million.

Whether it’s Chelsea or other bigger clubs that come calling, Brighton are in a different era of their development, aiming at establishing themselves in the top ten of the Premier League.

The wage bill is still bottom six. They’re no longer a big fish in the Championship or League One; they’re a smaller fish in a big pond, with a model based on high resale values and regeneration.

Other players — particularly those likely to be heading for the World Cup such as Leandro Trossard with Belgium and Ecuador’s Moises Caicedo — could easily attract attention in the January transfer window.

Once you have a well-established policy of allowing staff to further their careers if the circumstances are right, it would be unfair to pick and choose who it applies to.

It’s early days for De Zerbi and his staff. He’s worked with some of them before at Sassuolo in Italy and Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine; others he is working with for the first time.

The transitional period has been accompanied by a brutal fixture list: two points from draws away to Liverpool and at home to Nottingham Forest; three defeats to Tottenham, Brentford and Manchester City.

In contrast it has been plain sailing for Potter at Chelsea so far: a place in the last-16 of the Champions League and 11 points from 15 in the league.

For many Brighton fans, given the events of the past two months, it would be poetic justice if a first win under De Zerbi coincided with a first defeat for Chelsea under Potter.

Additional reporting by Simon Johnson.

(Top photo: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)