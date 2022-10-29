‘Laguna Beach’ Show Airs On Netflix In November

LAGUNA BEACH, CA — The hit shows “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills” are slated for Netflix in November.

On Friday, November 11, the first two seasons of “Laguna Beach” will be available for streaming on Netflix and “The Hills” will head to the platform a few weeks later on December 15, according to a Tweet from the streaming giant.

“Laguna Beach” originally aired on MTV and ran from September 2004 to November 2006.