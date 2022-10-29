‘Laguna Beach’ Show Airs On Netflix In November

LAGUNA BEACH, CA — The hit shows “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills” are slated for Netflix in November.
On Friday, November 11, the first two seasons of “Laguna Beach” will be available for streaming on Netflix and “The Hills” will head to the platform a few weeks later on December 15, according to a Tweet from the streaming giant.
“Laguna Beach” originally aired on MTV and ran from September 2004 to November 2006.
“The reality favorite starred California-based teens Lauren Conrad, Lo Bosworth, Stephen Colletti, and Kristin Cavallari among others,” TV Insider.com reported. “Conrad first appeared on the show when she was 18 years old. She landed her own spin-off after “Laguna Beach” and featured as “The Hills” headliner.
Bosworth eventually joined Conrad, followed by Colletti.
Cavallari came to “The Hills” in season 5, taking over as the primary after Conrad left the show.
Where is the cast now? Find them on Social Media:
