Local author receives second book award

Dr. Walter B. Curry Jr., a founder of Renaissance Publications LLC and Columbia resident, received the 2022 International African American Historical and Genealogy Society Book Award in the Regional Genealogy category for his publication titled “The Awakening: The Seawright-Ellison Family Saga, Vol.1, A Narrative History.”

The award was presented during the a virtual awards ceremony during the African American Historical & Genealogical Society Conference from Oct. 12-15. The session covering the winning authors was on October 15, 2022, to honor the winners for their outstanding publications that accurately examine and portray African American history and genealogy in a wide variety of genres both fiction and non-fiction, for adults and young readers.

Liesl Heinz named to BJU Bruins women’s cross country team

GREENVILLE — Liesl Heinz, a resident of Clarks Hill, has been named to the Bob Jones University Bruins women’s cross country team roster for the 2022-23 academic year. Heinz is a Junior majoring in Nursing at BJU.

The men’s and women’s cross country teams will look to repeat as national champions as the Bob Jones University Bruins are set to compete in five regular-season meets throughout the fall.

“The focus was to expose the team to good competition and quality courses as we have a balanced cross country schedule this season,” said Head Coach Ken Roach. “I feel like the team is much better prepared to approach the races more aggressively this season compared to last year. This will be very helpful as the schedule introduces new courses this year with new teams to race. We are positioning ourselves toward a NCAA DIII schedule that will be a must as we move forward.”

CCTC welcomes new students for Fall 2022 semester

SUMTER — Central Carolina Technical College welcomes more than 3,000 students who have begun their college career in Fall 2022.

Area students include: Roderick Cunningham of Sumter, Briana Curry of Graniteville, Merik Gardner of Wagener, TiMya Green of Smoaks, Amanda Guinyard of Aiken, Trinidy Hammond of Graniteville, Shania Jackson of Salley, Shaolin Kennedy of Aiken, John Moore of Aiken, Jessica Shiffner of Salley, Jack Taylor of North Augusta and Devin Yomtob of Summerton.