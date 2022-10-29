Metacade (MCADE), a New Metaverse Project to Contend with Decentraland

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content.

Decentraland (MANA) has great potential as a metaverse coin. Since it’s backed by blockchain technology, that also powers cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, it’s all aboard the buzzword train for this token. However, just because a project relies on cutting-edge technology doesn’t mean it is without limitations or drawbacks.

In this article, we’ll compare two metaverse projects trying to establish themselves in the next generation of the gaming industry – Decentraland and Metacade (MCADE). First, we’ll look at Decentraland, then at Metacade (MCADE), and explore their similar ambitions but very different approaches.

What is Decentraland?

Decentraland is a virtual world powered by the Ethereum blockchain. At its core, it is a decentralised virtual platform, where users are free to create, experience, and monetize content and applications. One of the most popular sources of revenue for its users are in fashion and design aspect of avatar clothing.

Decentraland Coin is the ERC20 token that powers interactions across its world. Its primary use is buying LAND, which can then be used to host all manner of creation – from residential areas, to commercial spaces, all the way to self-contained environments. Landowners can control what content is shown on their land, set a rental price for activities or events taking place on it – or even resell it for a potential profit.

Decentraland’s community-driven approach also means that each holder of their token receives voting rights, in regards to how the platform should proceed on its decisions for the future.

What is Metacade

Metacade is a platform which intends to become the ultimate Web3 community hub, and a place where gamers and crypto fanatics can come together to both communicate and collaborate with each other on the latest trends.

A big part of its design is the level of commitment being shown towards its community. With all groups being offered opportunities to make new friends with similarly-minded individuals, the platform promises to be fun to explore and find a community to join. It is within the virtual arcade that users can get involved with all of the newest Web3 Experiences, as well as keep up with the latest in the GameFi industry.

Why is Metacade a Great Option?

The decentralized aspect of this meterverse project is the one of the key drivers behind why it’s such a great option and has so much potential for becoming the next big move in metaverse gaming.

Alongside the opportunity to interact with others in the entrepreneurship, games, and cryptocurrency industry, as well as share your opinions, you can also use your Metacade tokens in novel ways -to participate in raffles, exclusive Metacade gaming tournaments, and so much more. With all these benefits plus more features coming soon, there’s no doubt that Metacade is set to become one of the hottest new trends in the crypto gaming sphre.

Metacade (MCADE) Contends with Decentraland Game. Here’s why

With an emphasis on decentralization and creativity from community participation, Decentraland seeks to provide users with a fully immersive experience in which they can own their virtual land and monetize their digital creations.

Metacade offers similar features, but there are some key differences which have much greater potential for users.

The first difference is that you do not need to buy LAND – initial investment is at the user’s discretion.

Your MCADE tokens are used as currency throughout the platform – no tricky conversions.

Metacade offers an excellent solution for both creators and consumers of gaming content. The platform is built on hosting games which are community-supported, offering unique feedback into itself

The Web 3 technology is changing how the world functions and Metacade will change how a traditional community hub is run and owned. Users can actively participate in development of the platform without knowing requiring deep technical knowledge.

As with all complex systems, or portfolios even – it is diversity which makes us more likely to find paths to success. Decentraland’s recent troubles relating to low usercounts on a billion dollar platform highlight how relying on limited scope can lead to serious problems later down the line.

Metacade is positioning itself very well, by providing a platform which covers a range of use cases, it is ensuring good potential for long-term stability and growth. Furthermore, by targeting a gaming industry which is frankly ripe for change, it continues to drive itself closer to wide-scale success.



You can buy Decentraland (MANA) at eToro here .