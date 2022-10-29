Categories
Life Style

Mike Tindall’s ‘blend of royalty with celebrity’ is ‘dangerous’


According to the expert, Zara Tindall’s husband is “clearly” making “a nod to his wife’s family”, which could be interpreted as “trading on them”.

She clarified: “Mike is clearly more about being an ex-rugby star than a man with royal connections, but the line about having ‘friends in high places’ is clearly a nod to his wife’s family, meaning it does introduce those links and trade on them rather than him just playing it as a non-royal sportsman.

“The worry is that it veers a bit into the ‘Royal Its A knockout’ territory, despite the fact that Mike is currently one of the most popular and even lovable members of the family.”

Since King Charles III became the monarch on September 8 earlier this year, the Royal Family have made several media appearances, more so than under the previous sovereign Elizabeth II.



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.