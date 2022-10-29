My 9 Favorite Restaurants You’ll Love Near Port St. Joe, Florida

Port St. Joe, Florida, is a town known for fishing and incredible beauty. I have spent time in this community over the past few years and grown to love the local people. One thing that surprised me on my first visit was the variety of restaurants available in this small town. Each time I visit, I am in awe over the “out of this world” moments that surface from restaurant to restaurant. Port St. Joe, Florida, is home to fewer than 4,000 people and offers some of the highest quality food anywhere in the country.

I was a guest in Gulf County, Florida, when I dined in some of these restaurants.

I am always surprised to find fantastic food that is not seafood along the Gulf Coast. The seafood is incredible, as it should be, making this an excellent place for anyone with a taste for good food. Dress casually, as this area of Florida is casual and laid back. If you are lucky, you will forget that you have your beachwear on and find yourself in one of these fun dining establishments in and around Port St. Joe. Here are nine of my favorite restaurants near Port St. Joe, Florida.

Shrimp cocktail at Shipwreck Raw Bar Photo credit: Sara Broers

1. Shipwreck Raw Bar

The Shipwreck Raw Bar is a family-friendly restaurant that sits along the main drag in Port St. Joe. If you enjoy fresh oysters, this is the place to order them. This Midwesterner is not a huge fan of oysters, but I have always enjoyed a fabulous meal here. I have indulged in lunch and dinner at the Shipwreck Raw Bar. On my last visit, I ordered a ribeye steak that was cooked to perfection.

Of course, I ordered a shrimp cocktail, which is a staple in many of my meals when dining out. I noticed that many tables around us ordered oysters, which looked delicious for oyster fans. This restaurant offers a nice variety. You could eat here daily and find something new to try.

Chicken sandwich at UpTown Raw Bar Photo credit: Sara Broers

2. Uptown Raw Bar And Grill

The Uptown Raw Bar & Grill is located in the heart of downtown Port St. Joe, Florida. I enjoyed lunch here before a bike ride through Gulf County, which meant I needed a light meal. I ordered a grilled chicken sandwich, and the chef grilled it to perfection. A grilled Mahi sandwich, a grilled grouper sandwich, a barbecue sandwich, and a grilled Angus burger are all sandwich options at the Uptown Raw Bar & Grill. Another fantastic option for lunch is the tacos. Grouper, shrimp, and Mahi tacos are all wonderful choices. I enjoyed their mouth-watering tacos on a previous visit and highly recommend them.

The atmosphere is casual and laid back. You will not want to be dressed up for a night on the town. Kick back with your flip-flops, shorts, and beachwear for a great meal at Uptown Raw Bar & Grill.

Shredded chicken tacos at Quatro Loco Photo credit: Sara Broers

3. Quatro Locos Tacos And Cantina

Quatro Locos Tacos and Cantina offers outdoor seating along with indoor seating. The chips and salsa are perfect for starting any meal at Quatro Locos Tacos and Cantina. I enjoyed shredded chicken tacos and all the fixings. A popular meal choice is the platters, which include rice and beans. You can order shrimp tacos, carnitas, adobada (chile-marinated steak), arrachera (skirt steak), or ground beef tacos as a platter.

Mexican food adds a little flare to the menu you would expect to find in Port St. Joe. If you are not hungry, grab a cold drink and sit outdoors. The charming little town of Port St. Joe will entertain you and even take your imagination out to sea. The menu is extensive, and you will find something to satisfy your appetite. If you need to satisfy your sweet tooth, chocolate cake, key lime pie, and a sopapilla (fried pastry) will come to your rescue.

Pro Tip: Sit outdoors with a view of Port St. Joe Lighthouse.

Tacos at Peachy’s near Port St. Joe Photo credit: Sara Broers

4. Peachy’s Beach Eats

Peachy’s Beach Eats is a quick place to grab a bite to eat on Cape San Blas. Barbecue nachos are a favorite for many. I love their shrimp and fish tacos. In fact, on one of my visits to Port St. Joe, I was on a taco crawl. The tacos from Peachy’s Beach Eat are some of the best you will find in the south. The ordering system at Peachy’s Beach Eats may confuse you at first. When you arrive, grab an ordering pad and fill it out. Make sure you are precise on what you want to order on the form. Stay inside the restaurant to pick up your food, as this is a self-service restaurant.

Pro Tip: Bring cash to pay for your meal.

Grilled chicken entrée at Provisions Photo credit: Sara Broers

5. Provisions

Provisions has a mission to bring you fresh, healthy, and culturally diverse foods for lunch, dinner, and special occasions. A lunch favorite is Aunt Harkey’s Special Chicken Salad on a Croissant. Who doesn’t love a good chicken salad sandwich? This one is one right out of your mother’s kitchen. Rosa Rita’s Fish Tacos are also sure to please your palate, making you want to start planning your return visit. Every plate that comes out of the kitchen is one of the most beautiful platters of food I have ever seen.

If you want a traditional steak for supper, you cannot go wrong with a filet mignon. It is drizzled with beurre blanc and served with grilled seasonal vegetables, roasted red bliss potatoes, and caramelized onions. This is a small sampling of the tasty food you will find at this magnificent restaurant in Port St. Joe, Florida. Your noon or evening meal will be perfect in every way. I have never seen a dish that did not look appetizing come out of the kitchen at Provisions. Whatever you order, you are guaranteed to have a freshly prepared meal.

6. Indian Pass Raw Bar

The Indian Pass Raw Bar is a casual restaurant along Florida’s Forgotten Coast. It’s a short drive from Port St. Joe and offers great food paired with live music. The locals will tell you that the Indian Pass Raw Bar is where you will find the freshest local seafood. The oysters at this bar are freshly harvested. Whether it’s oysters on the half-shell, steamed shrimp, or a hot bowl of gumbo, the Indian Pass Raw Bar has you covered. If you are not a fan of seafood, I encourage you to try the barbecue sandwich, as it has raving reviews.

As I sat in this restaurant dining with friends, I felt like I was in Florida during a time long past. The area of Port St. Joe will help you slow down and appreciate your surroundings. The Indian Pass Raw Bar is one of those places that you will never forget. If you are not in the mood for a full meal, drive to Indian Pass Raw Bar, order a cold drink with a key lime pie, and listen to live music. Slow down and enjoy all that the beautiful surrounding area has to offer, paired with good food.

7. Krazyfish Grille

The Krazyfish Grille is where you can go in Port St. Joe and enjoy a coastal-inspired menu with locally sourced ingredients at the forefront. Relax and enjoy the “vibe” you get when you set foot in Port St. Joe. There’s nothing fancy about Krazyfish Grille, as it’s all about the flavor and fun. I am a fan of smoked tuna dip, and Krazyfish Grille did not disappoint when it came to smoked tuna dip. My favorites on the menu are tacos. You can indulge in Mahi, shrimp, grouper, chicken, and coconut shrimp tacos.

If you are not in the mood for fish, indulge in a burger. The Krazyfish signature burger is seasoned with jalapeno bacon jam, Monterey jack cheese, and caramelized onions. Your burger will come with fresh house-cut fries and Mark’s Surfin’ Slaw.

Pro Tip: Reese’s peanut butter pie for dessert is a fan favorite.

Joe Mama’s Wood-Fired Pizza Photo credit: Visit Gulf County

8. Joe Mama’s Wood-Fired Kitchen

Joe Mama’s Wood-Fired Kitchen is local to the area of Port St. Joe. If you enjoy a good wood-fired pizza, Joe Mama’s Wood-Fired Kitchen has you covered. This pizzeria is located in historic Port St. Joe, one block off Highway 98. Parmesan bruschetta will kick start your meal, followed by the popular wood oven-roasted wings. Can you taste it now? I am envisioning myself devouring these roasted wings as I write this and reminisce.

Pizza is what most people travel to Joe Mama’s Wood-Fired Kitchen for. The pizzas are 12 inches long and feed 1-2 people, depending on how hungry you are. You will find organic crushed tomato sauce and a blend of mozzarella and romano cheese on each pizza. Wood-fired oven pizzas are a little charred, which adds to the flavor. You have several choices of toppings to choose from. Choose what you enjoy and let the pizzeria do its magic by cooking your pizza to perfection.

Pro Tip: Top your pizza with a minimum of four toppings for proper cooking.

9. This Is Garden Food

This is Garden Food is where you will find dishes with the freshest and tastiest ingredients. Homemade food at your fingertips with a varied menu make this an award-winning restaurant. The locals in Port St. Joe appreciate the freshness that is part of each dish. Salads, burgers, paninis, sandwiches, beef filets, Mahi-mahi, and pasta bolognese are some of the dishes you will find at This Is Garden Food. Chef David is proud of what he has created in Port St. Joe. Visit and enjoy a meal to experience the passion he has put into this restaurant.

Each of these restaurants will leave you longing to stay in Port St. Joe. The town has a vibe you simply cannot experience until you visit. You will be relaxed and find yourself comfortable in all the restaurants you choose to visit. Enjoy outdoor seating and embrace the flavors each chef creates in the dishes they proudly serve.