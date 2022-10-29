Netflix releases surreal opening sequence for ‘Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre’

The works of Japanese horror manga master Junji Ito will be adapted into a Netflix anime.

Netflix released on Thursday the opening sequence to the upcoming anime series “Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre,” which showcases a kaleidoscopic array of visuals teasing the show’s focus on grotesque, yet highly stylized scares.

Ito is renowned throughout the industry for his ability to construct Lovecraftian horrors from the most mundane and unexpected of concepts, such as spirals and balloons. The show will be an anthology series that adapts 20 of Ito’s stories, including “Tomie,” “Sōichi” and “The Hanging Balloons.”

Studio DEEN, the same studio responsible for the previous anime adaptation of Ito’s works, the 2018 “Junji Ito Collection,” will return to animate the series along with director and character designer Shinobu Tagashira and scriptwriter Kaoru Sawada.

“Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre” is slated to be released on Netflix on Jan. 19, 2023.

