Netflix’s That ‘90s Show Promises These Details

That 70s Show is a classic sitcom. The ensemble class was beloved by audiences and overall the show was very relatable to viewers. It seemed every personality type was featured on the show, and dedicated fans found pieces of themselves and their childhoods in the highly successful television show. The story followed Eric Forman and his group of friends as they dealt with high school and life in the 1970s, and now fans are getting a look into what these characters are up to years later.





Netflix announced they were creating That 90s Show in 2021. Fans are thrilled to see their favorite characters again, as well as finally see what life is like for Leia Forman, Eric and Donna’s daughter. Anticipation for this spinoff is through the roof, so let’s get into everything we know about Netflix’s That 90s Show.

8/8 What is That ’90s Show about?

Netflix’s That ’90s Show will follow the life of Leia Foreman, Eric and Donna Forman’s daughter, as she spends a summer in Point Place, Wisconsin. Leia is staying with Red and Kitty, and fans are thrilled to see the iconic Forman’s basement again.

Just like That ’70s Show was all about what life was like for teenagers growing up in the ‘70s, That 90s Show will highlight life in the 1990s. Leia will form a group of friends just as her father did in the original show.

7/8 Who Plays Eric And Donna’s Daughter Leia?

Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna Forman from That ’70s Show, will be played by Callie Haverda. The actress is relatively new to the entertainment industry, and she is best known for her role as Abby Moran in the 2020 film The Lost Husband. Haverda hopes to find the same success that the cast of That ’70s Show found.

The character of Leia Forman has been described as “smart like her mom, snarky like her dad.” She hopes to find a good adventure during her summer with grandparents Red and Kitty Forman, but it is not until she meets the new gang of Point Place that she fully settles in.

6/8 That ’70s Show’s Red And Kitty Are Grandparents

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are set to reprise their roles as Red Forman and Kitty Forman. Smith and Rupp were featured in the entirety of the hit television show That ’70s Show as Eric Forman’s parents, and now they are taking on the new position as grandparents.

Fans are overjoyed to see Smith and Rupp together on screen again. Their scenes and interactions were always fan favorites. Viewers are curious to know how they will function in their new roles as grandparents and how they will interact with their granddaughter Leia Forman.

5/8 That ’90s Show Has A New Cast

While familiar faces such as Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp appear throughout That ’90s Show, a new set of actors and actresses have been hired to play the teenage group of friends. As previously mentioned, Leia Forman will be played by Callie Haverda.

The rest of the teenage gang is comprised of Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Mace Coronel as Jay, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, and Sam Morelos as Nikki. Together, they form the ’90s version of That ’70s Show’s rebellious friend group. Each character is very different in personality, similar to the structure of the group in That ’70s Show.

4/8 Original Cast Of That ’70s Show To Return To That ’90s Show

The best new fans of That ’70s Show has heard is that almost the entire original cast is set to reprise their roles in That ’90s Show. Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher were part of the original cast and have all confirmed that they will appear in the spinoff show on Netflix.

All five actors have signed on as guest stars, so they will not be appearing throughout the entirety of the show. Fans can assume they will each appear in an episode or two. Grace specifically has stated he only appears in the first episode of That ’90s Show.

3/8 What Happened To Danny Masterson?

Alongside Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher in the original cast of That 70s Show was actor Danny Masterson. He played Steven Hyde in the hit television show and was very close with his castmates, specifically Ashton Kutcher. Masterson and Kutcher went on to film the television show The Ranch together for Netflix.

In 2017, Masterson was essentially blacklisted by Hollywood after three women stepped forward with allegations of rape and sexual assault which occurred in 2001 and 2003. Masterson was written out of The Ranch due to the allegations during the show’s third season and he is currently on trial and faces up to 45 years in prison. He will not return in That 90s Show.

2/8 Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Play A Married Couple

Fans of That ’70s Show will remember that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher played a couple on the show long before they were ever married in real life—they were only teenagers when filming, after all. Though their characters did not end up together in the show, Kunis and Kutcher have since gone on in real life to make a beautiful family.

Their real-life marriage was clearly inspiration for the That ’90s Show writers and showrunners because they have chosen to scratch the original ending and give their characters a happy ending. Kunis revealed during an interview that she and Kutcher play a married couple in That ’90s Show and that filming alongside her husband was very awkward for her.

1/8 When Will That ’90s Show Be On Netflix?

Currently, That ’90s Show does not have a release date on Netflix. Fans can expect the entire season to drop at once, as that is how the streaming service typically released original content. There are reportedly 10 episodes in total.

Though there is no release date for That ’90s Show, filming has concluded for the That ’70s Show spinoff. Many cast members have spoken about their time on set, and there have been nothing but positive words about the upcoming show. Fans are hoping That ’90s Show will either release on the streaming service at the end of this year or early 2023.