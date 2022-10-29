Norway and Russia Reached an Fisheries Agreement for 2023

On the basis of quota advice from the Norwegian-Russian research group for fish stocks in the Barents Sea, Norway and Russia have negotiated a fisheries agreement for 2023. That was announced by the Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

“It is good that we have entered into a fisheries agreement with Russia, despite finding ourselves in an extraordinary situation. The agreement secures marine management in the High North that is both long-term and sustainable. Thus, we take care of the world’s largest cod stock and the other species in the Barents Sea, says the Norwegian Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy Bjørnar Skjæran (Labor).

At the same time, Russian authorities have announced that this agreement may be put on hold if Norway further tightens its port ban for Russian fishing vessels. This is referred to in the aforementioned press release.

Fisheries cooperation and the port ban

When the port ban was introduced this spring, the government made an exemption for Russian fishing vessels, with particular reference to the fisheries cooperation with Russia. After new restrictions, Russian fishing vessels are now only able to dock at the Northern Norwegian ports of Kirkenes, Båtsfjord, and Tromsø, and they will be controlled upon arrival.

“Norway has cooperated with Russia on fisheries for almost 50 years, including throughout the Cold War. We have an important responsibility to ensure proper management of the fish stocks that we share (…) and we are reliant on functioning fisheries cooperation with Russia to make this happen. The exemption for Russian fishing vessels therefore remains but is hereby narrowed,” said Skjæran when the government announced the restriction.

Norway participates in the sanctions regime against Russia and controls that the sanctions are complied with, while the government simultaneously protects sustainable fishery management, writes the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries in the mentioned press release.

Recently, a Northern Norwegian debate on the port ban has transpired. The Finnmark Chief of Police emphasizes that the intelligence threat also applies to these ports, while a number of community leaders in Troms and Finnmark county in Northern Norway highlight the significance of workplaces and fishery cooperation.