Outdoor Notes — Oct. 29

Frederick Bird Club meeting
The Frederick Bird Club will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Homewood at Crumland Farms, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick. Greg Kearns will speak on “Jug Bay, MD: Rice, Rails, Motus and Bermuda … a Lifeboat for Birds.” For more information on the club, visit mdbirds.org/birding/meeting-frederick-bird-club-12.
Hunters of the Sky program
Join the Hashawha Environmental Center/Bear Branch Nature Center to learn all about the hunters of the sky — raptors. Meet live birds of prey up-close, learn how they hunt and what they eat, and learn about falconry. The cost is $11 per person for non-Carroll County residents. The center is at 300 John Owings Road, Westminster. To register and for more information, visit ccrecpark.org.
Results of the 2022 Florida Python Challenge
Nearly 1,000 people — from 32 states, Canada and Latvia — participated in the 2022 Florida Python Challenge. Participants removed 231 invasive Burmese pythons during the 10-day competition created to increase awareness about invasive species and the threats they pose to Florida’s ecology. Matthew Concepcion removed 28 Burmese pythons, winning the $10,000 Ultimate Grand Prize, courtesy of the Bergeron Everglades Foundation. Winning the $1,500 grand prize for the longest python removed in the competition, at a length of 11 feet 0.24 inches, is Dustin Crum. Burmese pythons are not native to Florida and are found primarily in and around the Everglades ecosystem where they prey on birds, mammals and other reptiles. According to the Outdoor Wire, a female Burmese python may lay 50 to 100 eggs at a time. Since 2000, more than 17,000 wild Burmese pythons have been removed from Florida. Learn more at wildlifeflorida.org.
Young-of-Year survey results
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Young-of-Year survey tracks the reproductive success of the iconic fish in the Chesapeake Bay. The 2022 young-of-year index is 3.6, which is slightly higher than last year’s result but remains below the long-term average of 11.3. The Atlantic coastal striped bass population decreased in size, and biologists will continue to examine factors that might limit spawning success. There was an increased abundance of spot, a popular species used for food and bait. Biologists captured more than 40,000 fish of 58 different species during the three-month survey located in four major spawning areas: the Choptank, Nanticoke and Potomac rivers, and the upper Chesapeake Bay. For details of the survey, visit the Fisheries page at dnr.maryland.gov.
Natural Resources Police welcomes new officers
Jayden Carter, of Woodsboro, Stephen Street, of Mount Airy, and Ryan Whittington, of Taneytown, are among the 13 new Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police graduates. The 63rd basic recruit class graduated Oct. 14 in a ceremony held at Sandy Point State Park. Their coursework included Maryland conservation law, criminal procedure, vehicle and traffic laws, physical conditioning, firearms, wildlife identification, emergency vehicle operations, search and rescue, land navigation, and boating navigation. The new officers will be assigned to patrol districts across the state and complete their formal police training in the field under the supervision of experienced officers. To learn more about becoming a Natural Police Officer, visit dnr.maryland.gov/nrp.
Songbird art contest for youth
The Art of Conservation Songbird Art Contest is open now through Nov. 30, hosted by Wildlife Forever. The contest is free to enter and is open to students enrolled in kindergarten through high school worldwide. Participants can choose from five North American songbird species — cedar waxwing, golden-crowned kinglet, brown creeper, rose-breasted grosbeak or a chipping sparrow — to create an original work of art featuring their chosen bird, along with a one-page creative writing submission about the bird (optional for K through third), complete an entry form and submit their work online. More information can be found at wildlifeforever.org/songbird-art-contest.
Source link