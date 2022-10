The public is invited to attend the next meeting of the Poweshiek County Historical and Genealogical Society on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 1:30 p.m.

The program will be given by Mick Gable, who will share information about Iowa and Poweshiek County. The meeting will be held in the lower level of the Carnegie Library building at 200 S. Third St., Montezuma. Refreshments will be served.

A handicapped accessible door is located on the southside of the building.