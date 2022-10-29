Princess Charlotte’s ‘behaviour’ at funeral meant Kate was ‘scolded’

Despite being known for their angelic manners, children in the Royal Family have been known to misbehave with one another from time to time. According to MyLondon, this exact thing happened at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

While the Wales children were taking part in a procession at Westminster’s Welling Arch, nine-year-old Prince George appeared to pinch his little sister, Princess Charlotte. Having felt her brother’s force, the Princess quite understandably, but much to the horror of those around her, yelped out in pain.

Some royals, such as Meghan Markle, reportedly saw the cute side of it. Others, like Queen Camilla, did not according to the publication.

As a result, Queen Camilla is rumoured to have given the Princess of Wales a harsh stare and instructed the 40-year-old to “take her [daughter]”.

