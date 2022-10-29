Queen Elizabeth’s documented genealogy goes back more than 1,000 years

But, while it is well known that she descends from William the Conqueror, she also counts among her ancestors Alfred the Great, who lived from circa 848 to 899. The direct royal line descends from some of the more well-known figures in English history, such as King John, of Magna Carta fame, and Mary Queen of Scots. But she descends from King Henry VIII’s sister, rather than Henry himself, in the line of succession.

While the royal house has technically changed names over the centuries, it’s still in direct descent from the same original line, that of William the Conqueror. It was in 1917 when the Queen’s grandfather, George V, renamed the royal house, then called Saxe-Coburg-Gotha (from Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria), to Windsor, to sound more English. Our own state of Georgia was chartered and named for the Queen’s ancestor King George II in 1732, with Augusta bearing the name of the Princess of Wales, another ancestor. Nearby North and South Carolina (originally one colony) were named in 1663 for the last King Charles, Charles II, who became king in 1660. Charleston, South Carolina is for him as well.