Queen Letizia channels Kate Middleton with striped casual jumper

The jumper, which was originally priced at £645, is now on sale for just £516.

The description on the website says: “Erdem’s navy Lotus sweater is an updated take on the traditional marinière, a striped top originally worn by French sailors and later adopted by 1960s style icons such as Brigitte Bardot and Jane Birkin.

“It’s knitted in Scotland from soft cashmere to a crew-neck silhouette with dropped shoulders and ribbed edges.”

Kate also wore a more white version of the striped cashmere jumper during a visit to St Andrew’s, Scotland in May 2021.