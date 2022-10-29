Republicans hit Tampa Sen. Janet Cruz with sketchy Hurricane Ian charity claim

On behalf of Republican state Senate nominee Jay Collins, the Florida GOP is plastering his Democratic opponent, Sen. Janet Cruz of Tampa, with negative TV ads and mailers that imply or say outright that she’s a crook.

They’ve called her a “small-time grifter” and implied that she was linked to a fraudulent Hurricane Ian relief charity scheme, among other things. But the connections to Cruz’s record are sometimes stretched.

The Ian accusations are contained in a Republican Party TV ad that says, “Janet Cruz’s cronies tried to swindle people into sending money to a non-existent charity, a fundraising scam that promotes her campaign.”

It then shows Collins, who works for a disaster aid charity called Operation BBQ Relief, distributing meals to disaster victims, saying he “put boots on the ground” to deliver aid after Ian.

The Cruz “cronies” are a liberal advocacy group called “Florida Rising,” which has become a whipping boy for Republican campaigns, in part because it advocates criminal justice reform.

Republicans say it has advocated “defunding the police” in the past, based on tweets from 2020 which are no longer visible on its Twitter page, and accuse it of “anti-law enforcement hate speech.” The group has endorsed Cruz along with other Democrats, but her campaign said she didn’t seek or publicize the endorsement.

Florida Rising has promoted donations to the Florida Ian Response Fund, a project of another liberal advocacy group, Organize Florida, which promises to “address urgent response needs of impacted communities” and ensure “equitable” distribution of government aid; it acknowledges that contributions are not tax deductible.

The Republican ad includes a brief appearance by a Collins supporter identified as “Jeff,” who says Collins is dedicated to “serving the public”; the ad says Cruz is dedicated to “self service.”

The supporter is Jeff Hawks, head of a local rightist group called Community Patriots Tampa, who organized travel for himself and others to Washington for the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol. He was later sued for failing to repay Christine Quinn, a congressional candidate who provided the money for the travel; court filings indicate the suit was settled.

According to the IRS tax forms for Operation BBQ Relief, which it posts on its web site, Collins’s 2021 salary as the organization’s chief program officer was $168,671 plus $3,651 in “other compensation.”