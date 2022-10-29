Save 70 percent off food shop with money-saving tip

Consumers can buy food items at hugely discounted rates once they have passed their best before date. Many popular foods will retain their quality after their best before date, while tinned foods could last for many years.
Approved Food is one retailer that sells clearance items, such as tinned beans, cereal bars, shampoo and chocolates.
A spokesperson said there are a huge variety of household items that are of good quality after their best before date.
They told Express.co.uk: “Best before dates are simply an indication of quality, rather than safety, so some of our favourite foods and snacks, such as crisps, chocolate, sweets, cereal, biscuits and even soft drinks, are perfectly good to eat after their best before date.
“With that being said, of course, some foods will remain at their highest quality for longer than others past their best before date.
“For example, tinned foods like tuna, chopped tomatoes, coconut milk, and sweetcorn, will last for years after their best before date has passed.”
Shoppers can save up to 70 percent off the RRP (Recommended retail price) by switching to out-of-date products, the group said.
They said: “Clearance shops are the perfect place to stock your cupboards with not just household favourites like snacks and treats, but also necessities like pet food, toiletries, cosmetics and alcohol.
“At Approved Food, we also offer multi-prices on many of our products through our Weekly Deals.
“Some organisations and projects may offer clearance food and products at the end of the day or week, which people can pick up for a reduced price.
“This is a great way for consumers to fight food waste by taking home products that otherwise wouldn’t sell and would be taken off the shelf.”
Asked about what discounted seasonal products shoppers can buy, the group said they constantly update their offering for key events.
They said: “We have deals on Approved Food every single day – these are always changing and evolving based on the time of year and any upcoming holidays, to make it easier for shoppers to find certain seasonal items.
“As an example, with Halloween coming up, we’re currently running a deal on some of our sweet treats – such as the Maoam Halloween Mix (just £1 a bag), Lindt milk chocolate (200g for £1) and Twix chocolate bars (just 10p each).
“We also have offers on top sellers like Diet Coke (330ml for 20p), Lindt chocolate (200g for £1) and Mini Cheddars (25g for 10p)– and we encourage our shoppers to check our website routinely to stay up-to-date on the best bargains.”
Shoppers can also look out for bargains at the major supermarkets, who often display discount items about to pass their best before date, with yellow stickers indicating the reduced price.
Many fresh items with yellow stickers can be taken home and frozen to be used at a later time.
