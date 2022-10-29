Save 70 percent off food shop with money-saving tip

Consumers can buy food items at hugely discounted rates once they have passed their best before date. Many popular foods will retain their quality after their best before date, while tinned foods could last for many years.

Approved Food is one retailer that sells clearance items, such as tinned beans, cereal bars, shampoo and chocolates.

A spokesperson said there are a huge variety of household items that are of good quality after their best before date.

They told Express.co.uk: “Best before dates are simply an indication of quality, rather than safety, so some of our favourite foods and snacks, such as crisps, chocolate, sweets, cereal, biscuits and even soft drinks, are perfectly good to eat after their best before date.

“With that being said, of course, some foods will remain at their highest quality for longer than others past their best before date.

