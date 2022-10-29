Serious Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Bug Basically Gives Players Wallhacks

A serious Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 bug is basically giving players wallhacks that allow them to exact revenge on their opponents.

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player captured a serious bug that basically gives players wallhacks in a video that has been garnering the attention of many members of the community. Many bugs and other Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 balancing issues were spotted during the public testing phase, but this problem made it to the release date.





Reddit user ZFStatic recently shared a video in which the player dies, but is able to quickly ping their enemy to ensure that they can track them down upon respawn. Since the early days of Call of Duty multiplayer, players have been attempting to seek revenge on who killed them so much so that it became a medal in the game, and ZFStatic’s trick may simplify the experience. While many Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 maps like Crown Raceway, Farm 18, and El Asilo feature plenty of nooks for players to hide behind after successfully defeating others, this technique basically disadvantages the player that’s potentially on a killstreak.

ZFStatic’s clip begins with the player dying on the Mercado Las Almas core map which is one of the ten 6v6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 maps that are available for launch. Quickly pinging their enemy as the death screen plays out, ZFStatic is able to highlight their location even if they move, something that the player can see through walls upon respawning. The red ping moves around as ZFStatic watches it while aiming their pistol before they run to the location of the marker and exact revenge on the player that had previously killed them.

Pinging is typically intended for players to give allies battlefield information without verbal communication, but this current Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 system may result in some players getting more kills than they otherwise might. Because any player can seemingly utilize this bug to their benefit, some multiplayer matches may end up becoming a chain reaction of players killing the ones that defeated them until it’s eventually fixed with an update. Given that this ping system is used in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Ground War game mode as well, it’s likely that it affects more aspects of the game than just the core modes and maps, while Warzone 2 may skip the issue entirely.

Although several players have accused others of using Call of Duty wallhacks in previous titles, some Reddit users have pointed out that this comment may hold more weight in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. As some players have thanked ZFStatic for pointing out the exploit ahead of its removal, others have branded the ping as “broken.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

