Spring-Ford field hockey, girls tennis secure semifinal spots – PA Prep Live

FIELD HOCKEY

Spring-Ford 3, Central Bucks West 2

No. 18 seed Spring-Ford’s postseason surge continued Friday with a 3-2 victory over No. 7 Central Bucks West in a District 1-3A quarterfinal that earned the team a PIAA tournament berth.

A strong close to the third quarter catapulted the Rams. Marissa Cagliola tallied at the 3:03 mark, then set up Hailey Mozi’s score with :13 remaining in the frame for a 3-1 lead.

Julia Corropolese, assisted by Nina Scott, tied the game 1-1 late in the second quarter after Kendall Seagle opened the game’s scoring for CB West.

Calista Boos got West within a score on a stroke with 7:32 to play but Spring-Ford goalie Katie McCreary didn’t allow another score, finishing with six saves.

The Bucks held an advantage in shots (9-7) and corners (14-5).

Spring-Ford advances to a semifinal meeting with No. 3 Downingtown East on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

It is Spring-Ford’s first state playoff berth since 2000, when it was the No. 7 seed out of District 1.

Great Valley 2, Methacton 1 OT

No. 4 seed Great Valley got the game-winner in overtime to take down No. 5 Methacton in a District 1-3A quarterfinal Friday afternoon.

Methacton (17-4) led at the half on a goal by Nicole Uebele, assisted by Elise DeWan but couldn’t solve the Patriots thereafter.

Methacton drops into playbacks for one of District 1’s seven PIAA tournament places.

GIRLS TENNIS

Spring-Ford reaches PIAA semifinals

Spring-Ford advanced to the PIAA team tournament semifinal for the third straight season on Friday at Hershey Racquet Club.

The Rams defeated New Oxford (District 3) in the quarterfinals, 4-1. Mia Matriccino and Caitlyn Krause were straight-set winners at Nos. 1 and 3 singles, respectively. Spring-Ford also didn’t drop a set in doubles with Chloe Moore and Alexis Luo 6-3, 7-5 winners at No. 1 doubles while Katie TIffan and Ayushi Jain won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 2 doubles.

Spring-Ford meets District 1 champion Unionville in the semifinals Saturday at noon.

Spring-Ford defeated District 11’s Parkland 3-2 in Easton on Tuesday to qualify for the final weekend.