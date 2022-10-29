Sunak’s wife dons slippers as removal men move them BACK to Downing St





Rishi Sunak and family are returning to Number 10 Downing Street – where he lived as Chancellor. Most Prime Ministers prefer to stay in the more spacious Number 11 flat.

The Prime Minister’s wife was spotted directing movers carrying what appeared to be a double mattress, barbecue and piano back into Downing Street. Ms Murty was wearing fur slippers, grey leggings and a light grey jumper as she oversaw the move from the family’s £6.6 million Kensington townhouse. One picture shows her appearing to speak with workers from the removal firm Bishop’s Move as they prepare to move what looks like an upright piano into the flat. Chairman of the Conservative Party Nadhim Zahawi was also seen walking past in a navy tracksuit and green baseball cap as the movers unloaded the two vans.

His press secretary said: “They will be moving into the No 10 flat, where they used to live.” When asked if the PM planned to renovate the flat his press secretary said: “Not that I’m aware of.” In April, the couple moved with their daughters Krishna and Anoushka as well as the family dog Nova to be closer to the children’s private school which reportedly costs £22,000 a year. Mr Sunak plans to keep the family’s London townhouse and the Sunaks can also spend time at the Prime Minister’s country estate, Chequers as well as the family’s constituency home in North Yorkshire.

The Number 11 flat which the PM’s family could have taken was renovated by Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie for an estimated £200,000. The episode came to be known as “wallpapergate” scandal due to expensive wallpaper reportedly costing thousands of pounds. Rishi Sunak’s family is worth an estimated £730 million, around twice the estimated worth of King Charles III. He will have to decide whether to draw on his Prime Minister’s pay of £164,080 or take a voluntary pay cut amid a cost of living crisis when thousands of families are struggling with rising bills. Earlier this year, it emerged that Mr Sunak’s wife had non-dom status, meaning she legally avoided paying taxes on non-UK income thought to be worth millions of pounds a year. The ensuing row saw her agree to start paying UK taxes on her worldwide income.