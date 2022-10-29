Categories
Technology

Target Makes a Big Bet on Apple


Target  (TGT)  has been preparing for the holiday shopping season, since, well, the end of last holiday shopping season. Retailers have always put out their best deals for customers the day after Thanksgiving, and with more deals coming at customers at different times it’s hard to know when to do your shopping.

Target announced its return of Target Deal Days for a couple of days in October this year. Previously, Target Deal Days, ran against Amazon’s  (AMZN)  Prime Day in July, kind of like a Christmas in July special savings event for shoppers mid-year. Amazon ran its Amazon Prime Days July 12-13 this year, but a second round of Amazon Prime Days from Oct. 11-12 was a precursor to the holiday shopping season.





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.