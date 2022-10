Asia-Leigh Hollis continued competing in the Level 6: Seminole Lake Tennis Tournament.

Hollis took to the court for the girls 18 & under Consolation Division.

She advanced to the Consolation Final after she defeated Leela Sivanesan in a three-setter.

Hollis won the first set 7-5, Sivanesan won the second set 6-2 and in the third set tie-breaker, Hollis would claim the victory 10-5.

