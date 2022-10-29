The ‘ bridge’ man to discuss the importance, uniqueness of such structures on Nov. 6

STRATTON — “The Romance of Old Bridges — Covered Bridges — Kissing Bridges” is a presentation the Jefferson County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society is sponsoring free to the public on Nov. 6 at the Stratton Municipal Building, located at 136 2nd Ave., Stratton, beginning at 1 p.m.

The guest lecturer will be David A. Simmons, the president of the Ohio Historic Bridge Association based in Galena, Ohio.

“He will be sharing an interesting lecture about the importance of old bridges and explaining their unique and desirable features,” explained Flora VerStraten-Merrin, president of the OGS chapter. “He is the ‘bridge’ man and we promise that his presentation will be well prepared and informative.”

Simmons has more than four decades of experience evaluating and documenting historic structures. He holds two degrees from Miami University and, since joining the Ohio Historical Society in 1976, has been active in public and private efforts to preserve historic engineering structures.

While employed by the state historic preservation office, he eventually oversaw the department responsible for the state historic inventory and National Register of Historic Places nominations. He was an adviser and contributing writer for the four statewide historic bridge inventories prepared by the Ohio Department of Transportation. His extensive research and publishing on the history of Ohio bridge engineering included a regular column — “Historically Speaking” — in the County Engineer’s Association of Ohio’s quarterly magazine.

Beginning in 1985, he helped assemble the program of nine historic bridge conferences, including several international in scope, which provided a forum for exchanging ideas between engineers and historic preservationists. As an officer of the Ohio Historic Bridge Association, Simmons oversaw the restoration of a covered bridge in Eastern Ohio.

Few historic structures in America have a stronger appeal than covered bridges, according to Simmons. Popularly known as “kissing bridges,” they connect modern Americans with romantic ideas about their nation’s past. “But how did we as Americans arrive at this point? Where did the covered bridge originate? Is there something special about American bridge engineering that contributed to this? If we look closely at covered bridges in an Ohio context, what lessons can we take away? What can a close look at covered brides teach us about our past that goes beyond simple feelings of nostalgia?”

Such questions will be addressed by Simmons at the November presentation.

Light refreshments will be served afterward.

The local chapter of the OGS was formed in 1986 to support th objectives of the Ohio Genealogical Society by creating and building interest in the collection and preservation of historical and genealogical materials and records of Jefferson County and the adjoining areas of the Ohio Valley. The chapter takes an active part in the collection of records and helps to make these chapter discoveries available for use by the public in various formats.

“Our goal is to bring together individuals having a common interest in genealogy and/or local Jefferson County history,” VerStraten-Merrin noted. “Persons living in Jefferson County, as well as those having roots in the county, comprise the membership.”

The local office and research library is located at 501 Fifth St., Stratton, and is open on the first Thursday of each month from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and all other Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It also is open on Saturday afternoons by appointment only.

Check out www.jeffcochapter.com to learn about joining or searching for ancestors in Jefferson County. They house records dating back to 1797, when the county and the county seat, Steubenville, was organized.

The phone number is (740) 342-2820 and the e-mail is jeffersoncounty1@att.net.

Aside from VerStraten-Merrin, other officers are Rena Goss, vice president; Connie Rohall, secretary; and Naomi Furbee, treasurer.