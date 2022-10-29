The Good Nurse: Netflix viewers ‘horrified’ as they discover true story behind Eddie Redmayne drama

Netflix viewers have shared their reactions to the streaming service’s latest true crime release, The Good Nurse.

Released on Netflix earlier this week, The Good Nurse tells the true story of Charles Cullen, a nurse and serial killer who murdered dozens – and possibly hundreds – of patients over the course of 16 years.

You can read about the true story that inspired the film here.

In the Netflix film, Cullen is played by The Danish Girl’s Eddie Redmayne. Jessica Chastain plays Amy Loughren, another nurse.

On social media, viewers shared their reactions to the film, with many expressing shock at the grim details of the real story that inspired it.

“The fact that The Good Nurse on Netflix is a true story is horrifying,” one person wrote.

“I just finished watching The Good Nurse and it was very disturbing that this happened in real life,” wrote another. “As someone who is in the middle of applying to nursing school it just makes me sick to my stomach that there are people out there that do this & some people turn a blind eye to it.”

“Finished The Good Nurse,” someone else shared. “Such a haunting movie and such a mesmerising, chilling, and lingering performance from Eddie. He and Jessica were terrific. Not sure how much hope I felt at the end, though.”

Eddie Redmayne in ‘The Good Nurse’ (JoJo Whilden / Netflix)

Others, meanwhile, praised the film’s commentary on the systemic problems in the US healthcare system.

“Watched The Good Nurse on Netflix,” commented one person. “It was both excellent and horrifying. This is a true story. It points out systemic failures in hospital care. I’m not sure anyone has dealt with that.”

“The Good Nurse is a horror movie. But it isn’t because of the nurse mercy killing people. Nope. It’s a horror movie because of the horrifying state of American healthcare,” wrote someone else.

The Good Nurse is available to stream now on Netflix.