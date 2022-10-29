Tsadari leads BGSU tennis at Rocket Invite – Sent-trib

TOLEDO – Bowling Green State University tennis completed the fall portion of the 2022-23 season on the second day of the Rocket Invite.

Bowling Green played two matches against Cleveland State to start the day, with the duo of Ioanna Tsadari and Hannah Neuman earning a 6-3 triumph over Selma Tounsi and Filippa Frogner. In the next round, BGSU and Toledo faced off in doubles. Tsadari was victorious again, this time pairing with Eloise Saraty for a 6-4 win over Cassie Alcala and Sloane Teske.

On the weekend, Tsadari was a perfect 3-0 in doubles play, earning two wins with Saraty and one with Neuman.

The Falcons also played a round of singles against CSU, with Lucy Furness and Maru Poppe winning their matches. Furness controlled both sets of her match against Tounsi, winning 6-3, 6-2. Poppe and Fronger battled for three close sets, with Poppe earning the 7-6 (5), 4-6, 10-7 victory.

Day Two Results

Bowling Green vs. Cleveland State

Ioanna Tsadari / Hannah Neuman (BGSU) def. Selma Tounsi / Filippa Frogner (CSU) 6-3

Ella Franz / Oihane Vicario (CSU) def. Lucy Furness / Maru Poppe (BGSU) 6-1

Bowling Green vs. Toledo – Doubles

Ioanna Tsadari / Eloise Saraty (BGSU) def Cassie Alcala / Sloane Teske (UT) 6-4

Laura Morera / Mariona Perez (UT) def. Lucy Furness / Maru Poppe (BGSU) 6-3

BGSU vs. CSU – Blue Singles

Oihane Vicario (CSU) def. Ioanna Tsardi (BGSU) 6-4, 7-5(2)

Lucy Furness (BGSU) def. Selma Tounsi (CSU) 6-3, 6-2

Maru Poppe (BGSU) def. Filippa Frogner (CSU) 7-6(5), 4-6, 10-7

BGSU vs. CSU – Gold Singles

Ella Franz (CSU) def. Hannah Neuman (BGSU) 6-4, 6-1

Tournament Totals

Ioanna Tsadari: 1-2 in Singles

Lucy Furness: 1-2 in Singles

Hannah Neuman: 0-3 in Singles

Maru Poppe: 1-2 in Singles

Tsadari/Saraty: 2-0 in Doubles

Tsadari/Neuman: 1-0 in Doubles

Neuman/Furness: 0-1 in Doubles

Furness/Poppe: 0-2 in Doubles

The Falcons will return to action in 2023 for the spring season.